Maryland bridge work on U.S. 40 over I-70 near Hagerstown expected to be completed in 2025

A Maryland State Highway Administration contractor has started an $8.9 million project to improve the U.S. 40 bridge decks over Interstate 70 east of Hagerstown.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be finished next year, according to a state highway release.

The project involves detours while barriers are put in place and closing a lane in each direction so crews can work safely.

Triton Construction Inc., of St. Albans, W.Va., is the contractor for the project.

Detours for installing project barriers

A Maryland State Highway contractor has begun work, setting up safety barriers for a project to improve the U.S. 40 bridge decks over Interstate 70. Here, traffic heads west towards the bridges and Hagerstown on Monday morning with westbound traffic on the bridge already restricted to one lane.

To help create a safe work space, traffic barriers will be put in place to close one lane in each direction. Installation of that barrier wall was expected to happen Monday, with U.S. 40 restricted to one lane in both directions. That will be followed by a long-term right lane closure once the wall is in place, according to an email from the state highway communications office.

As of Monday morning, the westbound U.S. 40 bridge had been restricted to one lane. A sign along eastbound U.S. 40 noted work was beginning Monday.

To install those barriers, there will be a detour of U.S. 40 at I-70, the release states. Motorists will be directed to Md. 65, also known as South Potomac Street, and Md. 66, also known as Mapleville Road, to return to either eastbound or westbound U.S. 40.

During installation, crews also will close one lane in each direction of I-70 at U.S. 40.

New businesses: New businesses: BTST mental health clinic and Achieving True Self's Center for Achievement

What does the U.S. 40 bridge work include?

A Maryland State Highway contractor has begun work, setting up safety barriers for a project to improve the U.S. 40 bridge decks over Interstate 70. Here, traffic heads west towards the bridges and Hagerstown on Monday morning with westbound traffic on the bridge already restricted to one lane.

Workers will apply a deck epoxy overlay to extend the life of the bridges' driving surfaces, the release states. This work involves removing sections of the bridge decks.

The project also includes:

Replacing parts of the bridges, including concrete overlays, parapets and curbs.

Installing new concrete barriers, overhangs, end posts, slabs and check walls.

Replacing sections of traffic barriers, expansion joints, drainage troughs and downspouts.

Milling and overlaying the asphalt pavement.

Replacing elastomeric bearings with steel bearings.

Installing a new fence and ground-mounted signs.

Cleaning and painting both bridges and applying sealant to their decks.

Vote for the Student of the Week: Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

Other traffic changes to expect during bridge work

A sign for eastbound traffic on U.S. 40 heading toward Interstate 70 cautions motorists about work starting Monday. The project to improve the U.S. 40 bridge decks over I-70 is expected to be completed in 2025, weather permitting.

The project will result in lane and shoulder closures on I-70 at U.S. 40 during off-peak daytime hours on weekdays. If weather permits, there also will be some intermittent overnight closures on Sundays through Thursdays.

Crews might temporarily close U.S. 40 in both directions at times overnight, resulting in detours. Generally, the crews will work behind the concrete barriers so the highway doesn't have to be completely closed during the project's duration.

State highway officials are asking drivers to stay alert and focused and to look for reduced speed limits and changes in traffic patterns. Slow down in construction zones.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Md. State Highway starts project to improve U.S. 40 bridges over I-70