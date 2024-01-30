Maryland Lottery player, a retired woman, wins big with scratch-off ticket from Delmar

Several Maryland Lottery players struck gold this week, with one big winner hailing from Delmar.

Here's the latest on the Eastern Shore winner from the Maryland Lottery, plus more on the big Powerball and Mega Millions games.

One retired state employee from Delmar wins big

A Money Drop scratch-off player hailing from Delmar scored big with $100,000 at Delmar Food Service, located at 9521 Ocean Highway.

The anonymous winner, a retired state employee, said she rarely plays lottery games except for Powerball when the jackpot is high. She and her husband were relaxing one night when she decided to play the $10 Money Drop instant ticket, reported the Maryland Lottery.

The woman did not expect to win, and was utterly astonished when she did.

“It said, ‘Take to retailer.’ I thought it wasn’t a winner or his Lottery app was broken,” she said to the Maryland Lottery. "But we took it back to the retailer and they shared that we won $100,000!”

The happy couple took time to privately celebrate and make decisions about their prize, first promising not to share the news of their winnings with anyone.

The husband said he wants his wife to spend their prize as she’d like because he knows she will do the right thing with it to benefit both of them. She said she plans to save most of the windfall due to her recent retirement, and will invest in their home by making small renovations and share some funds with the lottery retailer, the release stated.

Delmar Food Service will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off. Money Drop is packed with prizes, including seven more $100,000 top prizes, 10 $50,000 prizes, 50 $10,000 prizes and others ranging from $10 to $1,000.

In all, 23 Maryland Lottery players won prizes of $10,000 or more in the week ending Jan. 28, and players collected prizes totaling nearly $27.9 million in that span.

The winning Powerball numbers, and next drawing time

The winning numbers from the Saturday, Jan. 27, drawing were 07, 38, 65, 66 and 68. The Powerball was 21 and the Power Play was 2x.

The most recent Powerball drawing took place place Monday, Jan. 29, at 10:59 p.m. The estimated jackpot is $174 million, with a cash value of $83.9 million.

When is next Mega Millions drawing?

A $30,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold Jan. 26 at Elite Wine & Spirits, located at 8718 Liberty Road in Randallstown, Md. The ticket remained unclaimed as of Jan. 29.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 14, 31, 34, 50 and 61. The Mega Ball was 13 and the Megaplier was x3. The next drawing will take place Jan. 30.

Here's how, when to claim a Maryland Lottery prize

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. For more information, visit mdlottery.com.

The Maryland Lottery's draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

