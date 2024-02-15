Matt Meyer's gubernatorial campaign hires campaign manager to lead political team

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s gubernatorial campaign on Wednesday announced Nick Merlino has joined the Democrat’s team as campaign manager.

Merlino joins the Delaware Democratic candidate’s campaign following his work to get Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson elected in 2022 and working on several gubernatorial and congressional campaigns in Florida.

Merlino joins Meyer’s campaign treasurer Noreen Lyons Poole of Newark and campaign coordinator Kaitlin Phillips of Claymont on the campaign team, according to campaign committee filings with the state Department of Elections.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer speaks to volunteers staging at the Hope Center near New Castle on a count of people experience homelessness as part of an annual 'point-in-time' calculation, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Meyer is running for Delaware governor in 2024.

Meyer’s campaign said Merlino has a “proven track record of winning tough races, especially in Democratic primaries” and will bring “invaluable experience and strategic insight to lead” the gubernatorial campaign.

Merlino, who is currently located in Illinois following his work on the Chicago mayoral campaign, will be relocating to Wilmington, Meyer’s campaign staff said.

Beyond his work on gubernatorial and congressional campaigns in Florida, Merlino has also managed congressional campaigns in Texas and Georgia.

Merlino expressed excitement about taking on the role with Meyer’s campaign in a news release about his hiring Wednesday.

"Matt has proven himself to be an elected leader who is focused on helping hard-working families get ahead,” he said.

Merlino also lauded Meyer’s campaign for being a frontrunner in its campaign contributions, of which the county executive has exceeded other Democratic candidates.

