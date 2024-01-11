Staffing changes bring 2 new faces to Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long's gubernatorial campaign

After weeks of being dogged by campaign finance blunders, new faces have joined Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s gubernatorial campaign.

Hall-Long’s campaign announced two senior staff appointments this week – Donnie Johnson as campaign manager and Sydney Diewald as finance director.

Hall-Long expressed confidence in the appointments in a news release Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long applauds Gov. John Carney as he gives his State of the State address on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Legislative Hall in Dover. Hall-Long is running for Delaware governor in 2024.

“They know what it takes to win tough races,” she said. “With a combined 25 years of electoral and labor organizing experience, this dynamic team is well-prepared to lead the charge and ensure victory."

Issues with the lieutenant governor’s campaign finances were discovered shortly after she announced her run for Delaware governor in September.

As the campaign conducted an internal audit to determine the extent of the problems, staff members left and changes in the campaign treasurer were made.

At the time, Dover resident Cheryl Webb was selected as treasurer in October, replacing Allison Murray.

Murray, a partner at CFO Compliance – a firm that works with Democratic candidates and specializes in “state and local candidate compliance” – had served in the role since May, having replaced Hall-Long’s husband, Dana Long.

Hall-Long’s new campaign manager

According to Hall-Long’s campaign, Johnson has more than 16 years of experience in electoral management, government relations and union leadership.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, left, and Dr. Sandra Gibney, stand outside a room at the Best Night Inn near New Castle on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, during an outreach event.

He has served on “multiple presidential and U.S. Senate campaigns” and “contributed to democratic state parties nationwide,” the campaign said.

As a union organizer, he’s collaborated with various organizations including the National Education Association, SEIU, and Ohio public sector unions. He’s also worked on several “notable” campaigns, including Obama for America, Biden for President, Sherrod Brown for U.S. Senate and multiple state democratic parties.

Finance director brings 'extensive' fundraising background

Diewald last served as the finance director for Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee’s campaign.

She also has an “extensive fundraising background” on local and statewide races, which include fundraising operations for New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, New York State Sen. Tim Kennedy and Ulster County Executive (now-Congressman) Pat Ryan.

Diewald is originally from Ohio, and began her political career “challenging Republican incumbents in conservative Congressional districts across the Midwest.”

