Mattis quits as defense secretary, citing differences with Trump

James Mattis announced he was leaving the Trump administration Thursday, saying the president deserved to have a secretary of defense whose views were “better aligned” with his own.

Mattis’s decision came one day after President Trump announced he would withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, a move that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Mattis opposed.

Mattis becomes the second Cabinet member in a week to announce his exit from the Trump administration. Trump announced Saturday that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke would step down at the end of the year. On Dec. 9, Trump also announced that his chief of staff, retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, would depart at year’s end.

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media while gathering for a briefing from his senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2018. (Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters) More

On Twitter, the president spoke warmly of Mattis’s tenure and the Department of Defense.

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

In his letter to Trump, however, Mattis did not mention retirement. Instead, the retired four-star Marine general issued what could be read as a rebuke of his soon-to-be former boss.

Here is the full text of that letter:

Dear Mr. President:

I have been privileged to serve as our country’s 26th Secretary of Defense which has allowed me to serve alongside our men and women of the Department in the defense of our citizens and our ideals.

I am proud of the progress that has been made over the past two years on some of the key goals articulated in our National Defense Strategy: putting the Department on a more sound budgetary footing, improving readiness and lethality in our forces, and reforming the Department’s business practices for greater performance. Our troops continue to provide the capabilities needed to prevail in conflict and sustain strong U.S. global influence.

Our core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships. while the US remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining and showing respect to those allies. Like you, I have said from the beginning that the armed forces of the United States should not be the policeman of the world. Instead we must use all tools of American power to provide for the common defense, including providing effective leadership to our alliances, NATO’s 29 democracies demonstrated that strength in their commitment to fighting alongside us following the 9-1-1 attack on America. The Defeat-ISIS coalition of 74 nations is further proof.

Similarly, I believe we must be resolute and unambiguous in our approach to those countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with ours. It is clear that China and Russia, for example, want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model — gaining veto authority over other nations’ economic, diplomatic, and security decisions — to promote their own interests at the expense of their neighbors, America and our allies. That is why we must use all the tools of American power to provide for the common defense.

My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues. We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances.