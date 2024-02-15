May God bless Florida troopers Fink, Bullock; hire more to keep turnpike, interstates safe

As a retired 35-year law enforcement veteran (Miami-Dade Police Department), I find this most recent incident involving the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink disturbing to say the least.

As you can imagine, I have been to more than my share of police officers' funerals and on two occasions given the eulogy, a difficult task in and of itself.

It is obvious we have more and more dangerous offenders driving in a careless and/or reckless manner on our interstates and turnpike, where they pose a hazard to everyone. All of us observe this daily as vehicles pass us at speeds up to 30 mph to 40 mph over the posted speed limit.

Many of these drivers do not have a valid driver's license or insurance. Many are driving with a suspended or no driver's license, have a felony warrant, narcotics and firearms in their vehicle, etc.

Lt. Indiana Miranda, Public Affairs Officer for FHP Troop L, wears the black band across her badge at the Christ Fellowship Church for a news conference on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Port St. Lucie. FHP Trooper Zachary Fink died in a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 120 on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in in Port St. Lucie. Fink was in pursuit of a fleeing felon, when the felon made a U-turn and crashed.

A Florida state trooper leaves Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Sunday February 4, 2024.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

The one key element is that as we observe this type of behavior, we rarely observe a trooper or any other law enforcement officer conducting selective traffic enforcement.

In the case of the FHP, this agency as recent as a couple of years ago had approximately 200+ vacancies and it has been many, many years since the Legislature has increased their budgeted strength despite a tenfold increase in licensed and unlicensed drivers.

I can tell you that 20 to 30 years ago it was a rare occasion that one did not see a trooper while driving; now it is the exception. On many occasions, fire-rescue or another agency's officer arrives at the scene of an incident or a crash before a trooper does.

This vacancy rate is compounded by relatively low wages, and, in fact, newly hired troopers leave this agency at a high rate and go to a better-paying agencies (for example, Palm Beach and Broward sheriffs offices, Miami-Dade and city of Miami police), where not only the wages are higher, but also the benefits.

Joseph Bullock, 42, died Feb. 5, 2020. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper for two decades, he was shot on Interstate 95 near Palm City while assisting a man in a disabled car. A tow truck driver witnessed the shooting and an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer, who just happened to be passing by, shot and killed the suspect.

The end result is that in some cases, you can count on one hand the number of troopers on duty in some of our larger counties and probably fewer on the Treasure Coast. It would be interesting to know the number of troopers working on the midnight shift the morning Trooper Fink was killed, although I am not implying there was a causation factor.

I find it incredible that Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Legislature would fund up to $100 million for a State Guard, but relatively nothing for better salaries and more troopers for the FHP, where a scarcity of troopers results in the loss of lives.

Hopefully, you will continue to report on this issue. I have written to state Sen. Gayle Harrell and state Rep. Toby Overdorf on several occasions regarding this issue, but never received the courtesy of a constituent reply. It's if they really don't care.

To compound matters, the highway patrol could not have done a better job of hiding its local troop in Fort Pierce on 25th Street if it tried. Visibility does matter!

If we want to make our interstates and turnpike safer, we need more visibility ― i.e. more troopers and other law enforcement officers. Until then, more carnage will continue, and we will become less and less safe.

We owe providing more visibility to troopers Fink and Joseph Bullock (who was shot to death in 2020 on Interstate 95 in Martin County while helping a disabled motorist south of State Road 714.)

God bless their souls.

Charles Miller retired to Port St. Lucie after serving for 35 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

