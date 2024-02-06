New details in deadly I-95 incident: Wrong way driving, speeds up to 140 mph

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A man accused in an incident resulting in the deaths of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a truck driver traveled the wrong way on West Midway Road and at up to 140 mph elsewhere, before the deadly crash on Interstate 95, according to records released this week.

Many specifics of the events surrounding the Feb. 2 crash that killed Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, and a truck driver whom FHP declined to identify this week remain unclear, though records released Monday yield some new information.

Michael Anthony Addison, 30, of Lauderdale Lakes in Broward County, was arrested after a lengthy search on a host of charges, including charges related to the fatal crash.

According to an arrest affidavit authored by a sheriff's deputy and a FHP search warrant application, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy Cheyenne Benning at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 2 measured the speed of a white Kia — later identified as being driven by Addison — at 60 mph in a 30 mph zone on West Midway Road in the area of White City Park.

Benning stopped the Kia on West Midway Road west of White City Park. As she exited her vehicle and walked to the Kia, the Kia drove off westbound. Benning started following it, and Deputy Moutschka, whose first name was unavailable, also began pursuing.

According to the records, the Kia ended up going west in the eastbound lanes of West Midway Road at 90 mph before turning to travel south on I-95. The pursuit was “called off” and the deputies went north on I-95.

Records show that at 2:52 a.m., FHP saw the same Kia traveling 140 mph on Commerce Center Drive, which is just west of I-95 and southwest of the initial traffic stop.

Benning and Moutschka, after supervisory approval, went to help FHP and traveled south on I-95. Benning got to 134 mph “to catch up to the fleeing vehicle,” records state.

Benning and Moutschka passed the Crosstown Parkway exit on I-95, and the Kia made a U-turn and traveled north in the southbound lanes.

“The vehicle was traveling in the center lane where it almost hit Deputy Benning head-on causing her to get into the outside lane to avoid collision,” records state. “Deputy Benning made a U-turn on Interstate 95 and continued to assist FHP.”

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

She saw the Kia exit westbound at St. Lucie West, and turn right onto Commerce Center Drive where investigators found it wrecked into a tree.

FHP Sgt. Matthew Gallagher reported he was southbound on I-95 and saw the blue emergency lights of Fink’s vehicle “ahead as he engaged in a pursuit with a white Kia, approaching Crosstown Parkway.”

“Sgt. Gallagher observed a white Kia traveling north in the southbound lanes toward his position,” records state.

Investigators have said Fink made a U-turn and was involved in a crash with a semi truck. Fink and the truck driver died.

Scenes of I-95 south bound where investigators are documenting the scene of a crash involving Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in St. Lucie County. Fink was in pursuit of a fleeing felon, when the felon made a U-turn and Fink crashed into a semi-truck was also involved in the crash, FHP officials said. The truck driver died at the scene. Fink, 26, was taken to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he died.

The 2023 Kia Forte is registered to a 19-year-old Coconut Creek resident, records show.

A detailed accounting from the FHP about their involvement in the incident has not been publicly available.

During an interview at the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Addison told a police detective he fled the initial traffic stop because he thought he was wanted for an earlier incident in Broward County, records show.

Among the charges on which Addison was arrested, two are related to warrants from Broward County.

Messages left with Tonya Woodworth, sheriff's spokesperson, and St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson have not been returned.

Law enforcement leads hearse: Procession Feb. 5 transporting Trooper Zachary Fink to funeral home

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: New details in crash that killed FHP trooper, truck driver