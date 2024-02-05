Fallen FHP Trooper's body to be taken to funeral home in PSL

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A procession of law enforcement officers Monday will escort the body of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, who died Friday along with a truck driver following a crash, to a funeral home in Port St. Lucie, officials said.

The procession begins at 1 p.m. at the Office of the Medical Examiner District 19 on South 35th Street in Fort Pierce. It will travel west via Okeechobee Road to Florida’s Turnpike, and then south to Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

The route will continue west on Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to Southwest Gatlin Boulevard. It will travel on Southwest Gatlin Boulevard under Interstate 95 before ending at Aycock at Tradition in the 12500 block of Tradition Parkway.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

Michael Anthony Addison, 30, of North Lauderdale in Broward County, was arrested Friday following the crash that killed Fink, 26, and a truck driver whose semi collided with Fink’s patrol car.

The charges included fleeing and eluding with lights and siren active; aggravated fleeing and eluding resulting in serious injury or death; two counts of vehicular homicide; and driving on a suspended license resulting in death or serious injury.

At a news conference Friday, FHP Col. Gary Howze II, described the events that began at 2:40 a.m. when a St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy made contact with a white Kia driven on West Midway Road. He said the vehicle was driving reckless "at least twice the legal speed limit."

A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

“A short pursuit ensued, after which the deputy sheriff disengaged,” Howze said.

The driver continued and at 2:48 a.m., Fink saw the Kia and observed the vehicle exceeding the speed limit. Fink was pursuing the car, when it made an abrupt turn, and began traveling the wrong way on the highway, Howze said.

That's when Fink also turned with the vehicle, but into the immediate path of a semi, which struck the left driver side of his patrol car. The semi driver died at the scene. Fink, who was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, later died there.

Addison was captured after an hours long search. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, when Addison was taken to jail “investigators secured him using the handcuffs belonging to Trooper Fink.”

Molly Best, director of communications for the Florida Department of HIghway Safety and Motor Vehicles, declined to identify the truck driver who died.

“Out of respect for the driver's family and because it is not the standard practice for FHP to release the names in fatal crashes, that information is not being released; however, it will be within the crash report,” Best stated via email. TCPalm has requested the report, which can take up to 10 days to receive.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Procession escorts FHP Trooper Zachary Fink's body to funeral home