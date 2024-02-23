Mayor wants to halt Austin Energy plan, back city out of Fayette Power Plant by 2029

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson wants the city out of the coal-powered energy business and, as of now, won't be supporting an updated version of Austin Energy's long-term generation plan expected to come before the Austin City Council next month, he said.

In an online newsletter released last week, Watson said it was time to halt the 2030 Resource, Generation and Climate Protection Plan — Austin Energy's guide to reach 93% carbon free emissions — and "scrub all the options."

With that, he wants the city to shut down its portion of the coal-burning Fayette Power Plant no later than January 2029.

But this is no easy task. It's something the city has tried to do for a decade with no success, and it requires a lot more than just a declaration from the City Council.

"We have to start, right now, putting together how we want to get out of Fayette by January of 2029," Watson told the Statesman. "That's going to take a lot of innovation, a lot of thought and some creativity. We can do that."

"I am putting together a plan for how we're going to address that goal," Watson said.

Austin Energy, the city's utility, has been in negotiations with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), which co-owns the facility in Fayette County, to close its portion of the plant.

The utility has not yet been able to come to an agreement "that would allow Austin Energy to affordably retire its share of the FPP coal plant as originally planned," Bob Kahn, Austin Energy's general manager, wrote in a statement to the American-Statesman.

What exactly that means is unclear.

Kahn's statement did not provide specifics about the financial barriers that have halted negotiations in the statement, and Austin Energy refused to make anyone available for interview regarding the utility's financial situation related to the plant.

Watson did not share specifics about what could go into an agreement either, citing the on-going nature of the the negotiations between the two agencies during an interview with the Statesman.

"Right now, I can't tell you everything that would go into that agreement and I won't tell you everything I might negotiate with," Watson said.

Kahn pledged to continue working toward a solution with the river authority, but the river authority says it plans to continue operating the plant as long as it provides reliable, cost-effective power.

"As a partner in FPP, the city of Austin must meet its contractual obligations related to the plant. We value our years-long partnership and look forward to working with the city of Austin in the future and hearing any proposal the city may bring forward," a statement provided to the Statesman by LCRA spokesperson Clara Tuma says.

LCRA, according to its website, is funded by revenue generated mostly by transmitting and generating electricity.

The state's energy grid operator, ERCOT, would also have to sign off on any such closure, according to Kahn's statement.

Austin Energy is reviewing Watson's statement and will provide updates to the Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee (which is comprised of all members of the City Council) at a future meeting, Kahn's statement said.

"Austin Energy has long looked to exit its share of the FPP (Fayette Power Plant) and reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions," Kahn's statement said. "This involves economic, legal and technical assessments of all options. We'll continue to work with stakeholders and City leadership to determine the best solution for our customers and the utility."

As it stands, "Austin Energy has not identified a firm timeline for closing the Fayette Power Plant (FPP) as exit negotiations are ongoing," Kahn's statement said.

Austin's attempt to get out of the Fayette Power Plant

The Fayette Power Plant.

The plant, located in Fayette County southeast of Austin, is co-owned by the city and the LCRA, a utility created in 1934 by the Texas legislature to produce electric power and manage the lower Colorado River. Austin's portion is 50% of two out of three units, according to the Austin Energy website, and LCRA manages the plant.

The city currently owes just under $124 million in bond debt related to the plant, according to Austin Energy. That debt will be paid through revenues secured by Austin Energy and "will be paid off in the normal course of business," according to Kahn's statement.

The city has been trying since 2014 to shut down its portion of the plant, which Watson said is the city's "single biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions," accounting for 75% of Austin Energy's emissions and around 25% of the city's total emissions.

If it shuts down, that energy will need to be made up elsewhere.

The city's portion of the coal-burning plant accounts for 13% of utility's energy production capacity, Kahn's statement said.

Right now, the utility says it needs more "dispatchable energy" — energy from sources like a power plant that can be accessed at any time without depending on outside factors like the weather — as the utility's customer base continues growing. This is "to ensure reliability and affordability on our customers’ behalf," Kahn's statement said.

The power supply in Austin relies on the state's electric grid.

"Our power flows into ERCOT and then ERCOT sends it back out," Kahn said in January.

"The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) must approve the retirement of any generation resource as part of its assessment of whether a resource is necessary to support grid reliability," Kahn's statement said.

The LCRA statement said the plant "is important to the reliability of the ERCOT market."

The utility, Kahn's statement said, has taken steps to minimize it's scheduled output at the plant by using the Reduce Emissions Affordably for Climate Health (REACH) Plan, which will lower the plant's carbon emissions and take steps towards meeting reduction goals.

"Retiring Austin Energy’s portion of FPP remains a key goal of Austin Energy’s Resource, Generation and Climate Protection Plan," Kahn's statement said. "Mayor Watson’s support of this key goal is appreciated, and he has unique skills and key relationships that will help the City achieve a positive outcome."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin Mayor Kirk Watson wants city out of Fayette Power Plant by 2029