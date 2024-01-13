MDOT official say the department is preparing for extreme polar weather ahead

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials said preparation for the anticipated wintry weather next week has already begun.

Officials said their groundwork for this upcoming event has been in the planning stages for weeks and in motion for days. They want to be response ready for what they consider as "another unpredictable winter storm."

The previous winter storm being referenced occurred in February 2021, when the state agency found itself lacking many of the resources cold weather states may take for granted: snowplows and salt trucks.

Public Information Officer David Kenney provided a statement that said the 2021 winter storm "caused unprecedented, historic icing on Mississippi interstates." In the statement, it said MDOT did make preparations, stockpiled supplies and readied equipment well before the storm arrived. It continued stating MDOT responded even in the extreme weather conditions.

"MDOT maintenance employees went above and beyond to keep most of the interstates and highways open; sometimes working long shifts, leaving their families for days and working in dangerous conditions," the statement read. "We will continue to strive to improve our response to winter weather events."

An MDOT crew treats a bridge on I-55 southbound in Hinds County on Sunday.

According to MDOT, the department had 86 snowplows at the time of the 2021 storm. Media outlets reported only seven were on standby during the storm for the central district, which includes the Jackson metro area and I-20 corridor.

Since then, the number of snowplows has grown to 113 total. The statement explained while most of the plows are positioned in the northern part of the state, where "historically they are needed for winter events," they can be moved and positioned wherever needed.

"As Mississippi’s winter climate fluctuates, MDOT officials continue to evaluate what equipment, personnel and training is needed to respond. As we’ve seen in recent years, winters in the deep south can now have heavy impacts," the statement reads. "We plan to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars — not overly investing in equipment to tackle winter weather events, in a state where winters are normally mild."

For this year, the department said in a press release, that MDOT crews have prepared equipment by installing salt spreaders on trucks and making sure all response vehicles are fueled and running properly. Crews have stockpiled salt, sand and asphalt slag piles as well.

“MDOT workers are standing by, closely monitoring the weather updates from the National Weather Service and are ready to respond to treat roadways to keep motorists as safe as possible during this winter weather event,” MDOT Executive Director Brad White said in the news release.

MDOT maintenance crews treat bridges on I-55 southbound in Hinds County on Sunday.

To assist the traveling public in preparing for potential winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips:

Ice will form quicker on bridges and overpasses than the road.

Slow down. Winter weather conditions can create black ice.

Allow more space between your car and surrounding vehicles.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding. Never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phones.

MDOT said while crews will be working to keep roads passable, sometimes conditions can overwhelm available resources and cars can be stuck on the roadways for long periods. Here are some important things to have just in case:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Portable cellphone charger and cable

Pair of jumper cables

Bottled water and snacks

Extra blankets.

For real-time road conditions on Mississippi’s highways and bridges, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, visit MDOTtraffic.com and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

