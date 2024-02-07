Meadow River Regional Jail hires Augusta Correctional Center employees, positions open

VERONA – After the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) announced the closure of Augusta Correctional Center (ACC), many hoped the nearby regional jail would be able to offer positions to some of the employees losing their jobs.

On Tuesday, the Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) Board met to conduct regular business, including discussing the closure.

About seven officers and a nurse already hired

“We have positions available at the jail for any individual that’s currently employed at Augusta,” Superintendent Eric Young told The News Leader after the meeting. “Security officers, they can come in and we’ll be more than glad. Submit your application, we have positions. That’s just what we want.”

So far, one nurse and three or four security officers have been hired from Augusta Correctional Center.

Three more were expected to start in late January but requested their start date be pushed to the end of February to keep up staffing at ACC. Young expects more to apply as Augusta Correctional Center approaches its June 30 closure day.

“They need to run their facility until they close it, I understand that,” Young said. “As we move forward, we’re available."

Young was also told that MRRJ human resources employees would be able to go to Augusta Correctional Center to recruit employees directly on site, but he is still waiting to get the right contact information and a schedule from DOC.

Emergency officer positions available

In addition to typical vacancies, there are 25 officer positions on hold in the MRRJ budget, with salaries totaling over $1 million. These are emergency officer positions allocated by the state based on the average daily population – Young was not able fill them after they were allocated around "2018 or 2019."

According to Young, this is because employees have not been available to fill the current 10 to 13 traditional vacancies, much less hiring officers on top of that. The positions have been frozen since they were allocated. The funds from the positions have been going to other departments in the jail, such as medical costs for inmates and supplies.

However, Young told the board he would make an exception for Augusta Correctional Center employees.

“If we need to dip into the emergency positions to hire these DOC personnel, we will,” Young told the board. “Through attrition, I will back those positions out until we get down to the allotted number of positions we have budgeted. If I get 20 people walk in my room that want a job, I’m going to fill them.”

Once the positions are filled, Young expects to let them go vacant again as officers naturally leave their positions.

Training is still necessary

Coordination with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) is ongoing, as Augusta Correctional Center officers still need additional training before they are fully ready to work at MRRJ. Young explained a jail officer is a sworn officer, while DOC and ACC did not need officers trained to handle courts and legal situations.

Augusta County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald, who has been working with Young and others to set up a cross training program, asked DOC to "‘just speak plain language to me and tell me what the difference is. The difference is DOC folks have been through pretrial, they have been sentenced. The jail folks, a lot, are awaiting trial.”

MRRJ can act as a holding facility for people who have been arrested and await trial, but have not been convicted of any crime. This is not the same as inmates at Augusta Correctional Center. Fitzgerald explained officers there “don’t talk to anybody about constitutional rights, they don’t train them to handle a court setting.”

DCJS has not previously offered this training but will offer it because of the closures. Young hopes this will become a regular training, but this remains to be seen.

The training is currently scheduled to run through late May, into early June. If there are six or more additional officers after the initial batch, there could be another training.

Will the training still be paid?

Fitzgerald had another question on the training, saying that the DOC had told county officials "We’re going to pay their salaries while they’re at training."

“I was moving to that,” Young said with a laugh.

The initial plan was for DOC to keep the ACC officers on staff while MRRJ trains them. This would not work, however, because the training is done by an academy, not with MRRJ employees. Another plan is in the works – MRRJ staff is trying to meet with David Robinson, DOC chief of corrections operations, but this has not yet happened.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com.

