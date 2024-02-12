Meet Audrey Anderson, candidate for Circuit Court Judge, District 20

Editor's note: The Tennessean Editorial Board invited candidates for the March 5, 2024 Metro Nashville-Davidson County primary election to fill out our questionnaire. They include biographical information and answers to seven questions on variety of topics from key policy issues to their recommendation for visitors on what to see or do in the city. Early voting goes from Feb. 14-27. Learn more at the Davidson County Election Commission.

Name: Audrey Anderson

Position: Circuit Court Judge, District 20, Division IV

Political party: Democratic

Age : 56

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in? Inglewood

Education: Washington University, St. Louis Missouri - Bachelor of Science - double major in Economics and Political Science with a minor in business - May 1994 Chicago-Kent College of Law, Chicago Illinois - Juris Doctorate - May 1998.

Job history: 1998-1999 Appellate Court Clerk to the Honorable Ann M. Burke, Chicago, Illinois | 1999-2000 Attorney for sole practitioner | 2000-2005 Attorney for Blackburn & McCune | 2005 to present - Sole Practitioner

Family: I moved to Nashville in 1999 following graduation from law school and an Appellate Court Clerkship. I have built my life and career in Davidson County. I grew up 300 miles west of here in rural Missouri in a community made up of 168 people that was founded by German immigrants in 1850. Both of my parents are retired public school teachers. I have a son who is a student at MNPS. I have a blended family with three additional children. I have all boys ages 18, 17, 16, and 15. I have three cats, Lucas, Sadie and Patches and a puppy named Bella.

Audrey Anderson, candidate for Circuit Judge District 20, Division IV (March 5, 2024, primary)

Why are you running for this office?

I believe the best judges are the ones who have had a successful law practice, years of practicing law in the area of law that the court will preside over, and who have had recent actual courtroom litigation experience. I have acquired those specialized skills that this Circuit Court Judgeship needs to be an effective leader who can move this court forward. My career has equipped me with the skills necessary to bring dedication, determination and discernment to this Court. I have helped hundreds of families in this community for 25 years get through the legal process and the court system. I have owned my own law firm for the past 18 years and have dedicated my practice to divorce, family law and domestic relations cases. These are the types of matters that the Circuit Court Judge in Division IV will be hearing. It is my personal experiences that drive my purpose for running for this position. I faced a divorce at a young age, raised my son as a single parent, and today I am remarried with a blended family. I learned from my experiences that Nashville needs a judge who intrinsically believes that families come in all shapes and sizes and each has a unique story that deserves to be fully heard by the Court. I have learned and experienced that each family deserves access to a fair and impartial judge who will take the time to listen to their story. I will dedicate my experiences as a business owner and attorney to operating this court with determination to move cases along faster so that families can get out of the court system and back to living their lives faster.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

I have the skills necessary to bring dedication, determination and discernment to the Court. I have been a successful practicing attorney with 25 years of experience having dedicated my practice to the areas of divorce, family law and domestic relations cases which this court will be presiding over. I have been an advocate for my clients during my 25-year career helping them navigate the legal process and the court system. I have been involved in very complex and sensitive cases. What I have learned and experienced is that every person that comes before the court deserves to have access to a fair judge that will take the time to hear their story and to see that person and their individual situation. Some of the cases that come before the court are very complicated. I am determined to give each person the time needed before the court to ensure the court’s orders are understood and that they are fair as justice requires.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

First, the families before this court with more complex and challenging issues are not given the time needed to be fully heard by the court. As Judge, I will not set a timer when they are trying to tell their story. This can be accomplished by helping the agreed and uncontested cases move through the process quicker without the need to make multiple court appearances. This would allow for more time on the docket for more complicated and sensitive cases.

Secondly, there is an existing Resource Center set up by the Circuit Court Clerk’s office to help self-represented community members fill out required court paperwork. I will work closely with the Clerks’ office to help expand and improve these resources to offer more to those who can’t afford legal representation. This will help lower-income Davidson County residents finalize their cases and help people obtain a final hearing without the need to continue to come back to the court over and over to get their divorce finalized.

Finally, as the Fourth Circuit Court Judge, I will be utilizing more virtual hearings for motions and simpler issues that arise and need attention from the Court so that people will not have to take off from work, figure out child care and pay to park when only a few minutes are needed before the Court.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

The number one thing I hear is why doesn’t the Court use the virtual tools that are easily accessible to allow people access to the Court without having to take off from work, figure out child care, pay to park, wait for hours for their turn before the Judge and then afterward some of them pay a large attorney bill. I will have many of the less complicated and simpler issues heard virtually. In today’s world, it is not necessary to require anyone to take off from work and pay to park in downtown Nashville when simpler issues can be handled in a few minutes virtually with the Court.

Additionally, I hear from voters that they are concerned with the rise in domestic violence. I will increase the use of mediation and other alternative dispute resolution methods earlier in the case as a way to help families solve their cases by agreement and faster than going through the court process so they can go back to living their lives. The longer cases drag out in the court, the higher the likelihood of domestic violence issues arising.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

I am so proud to be a 7-year breast cancer survivor. The experience taught me about perseverance and never giving up, and I bring these experiences into my life and career every day. Along my cancer journey I have met incredible women and the experience has made me stronger.

In my personal life, first and foremost, I am most proud to be a mother. Being a parent is the toughest job I have ever had. I waited almost too long to have a child and almost missed this incredible opportunity.

A "fun" question: When visitors ask you, "What should I do in Nashville?" what are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

As an avid golfer, I would absolutely recommend The Hermitage Golf Course! It is one of the best in Davidson County, and one of the best in the state of Tennessee. There are two very distinct courses on the property, which offer different challenges, but are a lot of fun.

Tootsies on Lower Broadway is also a must-visit. This bar is iconic, and everybody has to go there and have a drink when you come to Nashville. It has that classic Nashville atmosphere and flair that you just cannot miss!

The third recommendation is definitely the Hermitage Hotel. Built over a hundred years ago and rich in history, it is still an operational hotel with an incredibly beautiful grand lobby. While there, and I’m totally serious, check out the art deco style green men’s restroom. It’s amazing!

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

