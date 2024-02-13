Learn about candidates running in Nashville-Davidson County's March 5 primary election

March 5 is Super Tuesday and Tennessee is among the states in the mix.

But in addition to their preferred U.S. presidential nominees, Nashville-Davidson County voters will be voting for several local offices on Election Day.

The Tennessean Editorial Board reached out to candidates in order to provide readers with comprehensive information about who they are, why they are running and why they deserve voters' support.

We invited candidates to fill out our questionnaire in which they shared biographical information and answered seven questions including how they stand out, their views on key issues, and favorite spots to recommend to visitors in Music City. Below find the answers for the candidates.

Find the candidates' names below and read their answers by clicking the links below and on tennessean.com/opinion.

The Editorial Board comprises Editor-in-Chief Michael A. Anastasi, Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas, Content Strategist Gary Estwick, Deputy Middle Tennessee Editor Kerri Bartlett and columnist Cameron Smith. We are not endorsing in the March 5 elections. Instead, we are using our platform to inform the public, amplify the conversation and encourage respectful discourse throughout the election.

I Voted stickers

Key dates:

Feb. 5: Voter registration deadline

Feb. 14-27: Early voting

Feb. 27: Deadline to request absentee ballot

March 5: Primary Election

Aug. 1: General election

Davidson County Candidates

Here is who is running. Scroll to read about why they are running and link to their full questionnaire. If they filled the survey out, the hyperlink will be active.

The primary is a partisan election so voters will only vote for these candidates if they choose the appropriate party ballot, Democratic (D) or Republican (R).

Circuit Judge District 20, Division IV (Family Court)

Assessor of Property

Nashville School Board

District 1:

District 3:

Zach Young (D) (unopposed)

District 5:

TK Fayne (D) (unopposed)

District 7:

Freda Player (D) (unopposed)

District 9:

Abigail Tylor (D) (unopposed)

Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas wrote this editorial on behalf of The Tennessean Editorial Board. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville March 5 election: Meet Davidson County primary candidates