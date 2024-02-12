Meet Tomesia Day, candidate for Davidson County Property Assessor

Editor's note: The Tennessean Editorial Board invited candidates for the March 5, 2024 Metro Nashville-Davidson County primary election to fill out our questionnaire. They include biographical information and answers to seven questions on variety of topics from key policy issues to their recommendation for visitors on what to see or do in the city. Early voting goes from Feb. 14-27. Learn more at the Davidson County Election Commission.

Name: Tomesia Day

Position: Assessor of Property

Political party: Democratic

Age : 44

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in? Goodlettsville/District 10

Education: Bachelor's of Business Administration (BBA), Master's of Business Administration (MBA), Tennessee Master Assessor (TMA) Certification

Job history: Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Education Lottery, Tennessee Department of Human Services, Assessor of Property-Nashville and Davidson County.

Family: Husband- Joseph P. Day, Sons- Jared Day, Jaden Day, Family Pets-Tripp and Chase

Tomesia Day, candidate for Davidson County Property Assessor (March 5, 2024, primary)

Why are you running for this office?

I have a passion to serve. I’ve had the unique opportunity to work in this actual office under two different administrations and obtained a Tennessee Master Assessor (TMA) certification, the highest distinction in Tennessee. My hands-on knowledge, experience and education propelled me to run for this office. I always tell others to be the change you seek and now I'm running to be the change I want to see. This is my first time running for office. I don't see myself as a career politician, but as a person dedicated to serve others -- that just so happens to be uniquely qualified for this position.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

As stated above, the opportunity that I've had to work in this office under two different administrations, my education and experience gained throughout my career-- positions me to lead this office. The perspective and lessons gained from my previous employment at the Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Education Lottery, and Tennessee Department of Human Services have prepared me for this moment.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

Transparency, Integrity and Professionalism. These are characteristics and ideals that define me and what I will bring to the Assessor of Property's office. My mission is to provide fair and equitable assessments while demonstrating professionalism, integrity and transparency to the citizens of Nashville and Davidson county.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

I am finding that most people don't know there is even an election coming up. There is a lot of misinformation on what this office does and the role of the Assessor. Many voters find it refreshing that there is another option on the ballot for the Assessor of Property. The second part of what they want to see is someone who will be dedicated to this role. A strong commitment to fair and equitable assessments. The principles of my campaign (Transparency, Integrity and Professionalism) resonates with the people that I have met in the community. They also want to see these principles in action and not just political rhetoric.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

Gardening in 2020 falls in this category for me. I have always had a "green thumb", but I never tried to grow vegetables or fruit. The pandemic helped me slow down and appreciate the small things. Like many others during this time, it taught me the importance of life which made me further examine the circle of life. I started my garden from seedlings in January, and by mid summer I was able to reap the benefits. Gardening requires patience, consistency and attention to detail. These are characteristics that you can apply to other areas of your life.

A "fun" question: When visitors ask you, "What should I do in Nashville?" what are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

I am an avid sports fanatic, so I definitely suggest visitors catch a Predators, Nashville SC or Titans game. Being the hot chicken capital of the world, I would suggest a foodie tour of the hot chicken places. However, Nashville is much more than chicken and there is a vast amount of places around the city to explore different cultures and cuisines.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

