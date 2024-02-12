Meet Stephanie J. Williams, candidate for Circuit Court Judge, District 20

Editor's note: The Tennessean Editorial Board invited candidates for the March 5, 2024 Metro Nashville-Davidson County primary election to fill out our questionnaire. They include biographical information and answers to seven questions on variety of topics from key policy issues to their recommendation for visitors on what to see or do in the city. Early voting goes from Feb. 14-27. Learn more at the Davidson County Election Commission.

Name: Stephanie J. Williams

Position: Circuit Court Judge, District 20, Division IV

Political party: Democratic

Age : 49

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in? I live in the Belmont/Hillsboro Area.

Education: I attended McGavock High School, but moved to Memphis my senior year and graduated from Germantown High School in Memphis in 1992. I came back to Nashville and attended Fisk University for 2 years before I stepped away to take care of family responsibilities. I completed my undergraduate education 6 years later, in 2000, at Trevecca Nazarene University and subsequently went to law school at the University of Tennessee School of Law where I received my law degree in 2002.

Job history: Family Law Mediator, Thompson Burton, PLLC, Nashville, TN, 2023-Present I am currently a partner at the law firm of Thompson Burton, PLLC. I practice as a Rule 31 Listed Mediator for family law. I help families reach amicable resolutions in their family law related matters and avoid the expense, time and uncertainty of a trial. Special Master, Fourth Circuit Court, Davidson County, TN, 2014-2023 I was the appointed Special Master to the Fourth Circuit Court pursuant to TCA § 17-2-123 by the late Judge Philip E. Smith in January of 2014 and served until April of 2023. I resigned so that I could run for the role of Judge in this court. In my role as Special Master, I was a Judicial Officer and had the following responsibilities: • Conduct Judicial Settlement Conferences and informal settlement meetings with lawyers and litigants prior to their hearing or trial before the judge. I have an approximately 85% settlement rate over 2000 of these conferences and meetings. • Conduct Special Master hearings pursuant to Rule 53 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure. This involves hearing specific matters designated by the judge, drafting written reports of findings of facts, conclusions of laws, and recommendations for the judge. • Preside over order of protection cases that either originate in Circuit Court or are appealed from General Sessions Court. • Review all adoption files, correspond with attorneys regarding deficiencies, review home studies, prepare files and consult with the judge for the monthly adoption docket. Fourth Circuit is the only court in Davidson County that hears adoption cases. • Review and approve or deny indigency requests to postpone the payment of filing fees. • Developed and manage an efficient, streamlined process for self-represented litigants in divorce cases. This process has more than doubled the number of self-represented divorces successfully concluded in Fourth Circuit Court. • Research, brief and consult with the judge on legal issues, memorandums and opinions. My role as Special Master also includes administrative and office management duties: • Manage dockets and trial calendars. • Supervise office staff and oversee office administration (Fourth Circuit has 7 other staff members) • Develop job descriptions, roles and responsibilities for office staff. • Develop, evaluate and manage office procedures, practices and regulations. • Interview candidates to fill judicial staff positions. • Implement and supervise staff cross-training. • Co-developed an operational plan during COVID restrictions that included the use of technology for virtual hearings, staggered dockets, and managed crowds at the courthouse. • Created, implemented and continue to manage the temporary day-to-day operations and transition plans for Fourth Circuit Court until the successor judge is appointed. • Provide support, assistance and direction to special judges currently hearing cases in Fourth Circuit Court, including facilitating and leading docket and case briefing meetings. • Maintain and manage communications with the Davidson County domestic bar regarding matters in 4th Circuit Court. Attorney, SJW Family Law, Nashville, TN, 2009- 2013 I was a solo practitioner focusing on family law matters. My primary practice areas included divorce, property division, alimony, legal separation, annulments, child custody and parenting time, child support, contempt, orders of protection, and mediation. Founder and Attorney, Family Justice Center, Nashville, TN, 2005-2009 Recognizing the importance of and need for affordable, effective representation in the area of family law, I founded the Family Justice Center in 2005. I independently developed the concept and was solely responsible for its operations. In 2006, the Family Justice Center began accepting clients. With grant funds from the State of Tennessee, I represented more than 250 litigants in family law cases at reduced rates in the Middle Tennessee area. The Family Justice Center was the first organization of its kind in Middle Tennessee, providing reduced-fee legal services to family law litigants. The Family Justice Center served as a “pioneer” in the community, shedding light on the need for affordable access to the legal system in the area of family law. Associate, Manson, Jones and Associates, Nashville, TN, 2004-2008 Associate Attorney in a general practice law firm. I worked as a law clerk before and while attending law school. After I passed the bar, the firm hired me as an associate attorney. I practiced in the areas of entertainment, family, juvenile, probate, real estate, and contract law, in addition to general civil and family law litigation. I supervised office staff positions, assisted with business planning and organization, and delegated and supervised workloads. It is important to note that I started working for Attorney Richard Manson in an administrative capacity in the late 90's. He inspired me to go back to school and finish my undergraduate degree and go to law school. He continued to employ me while I was in school and officially hired me as an Associate Attorney in his law firm after I passed the bar in 2004. I am indebted to Mr. Manson for bringing me into the legal profession.

Family: I am single. I have two adult children, ages 27 and 29, and two grandchildren, ages 3 months and 5 years

Stephanie J. Williams, candidate for Circuit Judge District 20, Division IV (March 5, 2024, primary)

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for this office because I am the most uniquely qualified candidate with unmatched experience to best serve the families that come through this court. Family Law has been the mainstay of my legal practice for over 20 years and I've experienced every aspect of it from being a litigant, representing hundreds of individuals and families, serving as the "Jr. Judge" of this court and now running to be the elected judge of this court. My passion for families and our family law system continues to grow. I am excited to give our community a fresh new perspective of what a family court judge can be and do to better serve our community.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

My unique experiences and qualifications make me better qualified to hold this office over my opponents. Since encountering my own family court case early in my career, I committed my practice to representing individuals in family law related cases in the Middle Tennessee area at reduced rates. I did this for over 10 years until I started the position as Special Master (aka "Jr. Judge') of the 4th Circuit Court. I had the distinct honor and pleasure to serve in this capacity under my mentor and friend, the late Judge Philip E. Smith, for nearly nine years until his passing in September of 2022. In my role as Special Master I handled thousands of cases in a manner that reduced the time cases were pending and provided a more user friendly experience for litigants and lawyers. When the doors of the courthouse were closed in 2020 due to COVID, I personally took on the task of creating the system our court would use to hold virtual dockets so that we could continue to serve families and move cases along. No other candidate has the experience of working in a judicial capacity, or otherwise, in any court for 9 years-much less this particular court. My unmatched experience in working with this court gives me a distinct advantage when seeking to improve the inner workings of the court and understanding and meeting the daily demands of the job.

In addition to my work experience, I have personal experiences of being a single parent, co-parent and grandparent. Experiencing these roles provides unique perspectives, joys and challenges. Parenting and relationships are difficult, even in the best of times. And in this court, individuals and families are experiencing some of the most difficult and challenging times in their life. Finances can be an obstacle, a difference in parenting styles and conflicts in parental relationships are often present and children immensely affected by it all. I understand this and more from my own lived experiences. I use my experiences to inform me of the challenges people are facing and to judge without judgment.

Lastly, my community engagement is also unmatched. Being intricately involved in the community and with various organizations informs me in a different light as well. It allows me to understand resources that are available to support and strengthen families and extend to the service of the bench into the community. What a judge does in the community can be just as impactful and important as what a judge does on the bench. A wholistic experience and viewpoint gives our families the best chance to build their new life on a strong foundation which is important because I believe that families are the foundation of our society.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

I am excited to bring back the option of some virtual dockets to alleviate the time and expense both lawyers and litigants experience in the court system. Other judges have done a stellar job in implementing some virtual dockets and I look to do the same. I am also excited to tweak the weekly schedule and docket calendar to maximize the use of court time in a manner that helps cases flow through the system more efficiently. And lastly, I want to do more with informing litigants and lawyers about community resources that are available for support and assistance in various areas of need.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

I hear that while voters want a judicial system that is efficient and utilizes systems and technology to have cases concluded in a timely manner, what is most important is a judge that presents the right judicial demeanor and takes the time to understand the uniqueness of every case. It is a given that a judge should be fair, and I will be. In addition to being fair, I pledge to be compassionate. I believe that very good people make mistakes, we can learn from our mistakes and should be given the opportunity to grow from them and past them, and judges should judge without judgment.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

My proudest achievement in my life is the fact all of my personal and professional experiences: the good, the bad and the ugly, have prepared me and led me to this place where I am the most qualified candidate for this position. Life is funny, we never really know how our experiences give us the tools we need to do great things and serve others. As a single mother and college dropout in 1994 that experienced true hardship and struggle-I never would have guessed I would make it this far. Certainly statistics and society didn't either. But the reality is it all prepared me for this moment and I am proud to stand in this light, to be and example for my children, and to leave a legacy for my grandchildren. It's all a testament to what we can do with the right resources, support and determination-all of which I aspire to give to the families that come before the 4th Circuit Court.

A "fun" question: When visitors ask you, "What should I do in Nashville?" what are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

If you have children and ANY production is playing at the Nashville Children's Theater-don't walk but run! It is my most favorite thing to do with my granddaughter and she's enjoyed the NCT since she literally was an infant. Jefferson Street Sound Museum. There is so much more to Music City USA than what we have traditionally thought of as country music. The Jefferson Street Sound Museum does and excellent job of showcasing the musical history (and history in general) from the African American community that could only be found on Jefferson Street. It is a small but powerful experience. I'd suggest when planning a trip to Nashville, plan it around the Battle of the Burgers that usually takes place in the early spring. Year after year, I attend this event that benefits Safe Haven Family Shelter and I eat myself to misery. The lines are short, the food is plentiful and the burgers are the best! Do yourself a favor and go!

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville election: Stephanie J. Williams for Circuit Court Judge