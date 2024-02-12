Meet Robert Taylor, candidate for Nashville School Board, District 1

Editor's note: The Tennessean Editorial Board invited candidates for the March 5, 2024 Metro Nashville-Davidson County primary election to fill out our questionnaire. They include biographical information and answers to seven questions on variety of topics from key policy issues to their recommendation for visitors on what to see or do in the city. Early voting goes from Feb. 14-27. Learn more at the Davidson County Election Commission.

Name: Robert Taylor

Position: School Board District 1

Political party: Democratic

Age : 46

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in? Bordeaux

Education: Fisk University-BA Biology/Minor in Education; Bowie State University-Master of Public Administration, Public Policy Concentration

Job history: Instructor/Program Manager, Master of Public Health Program at Meharry Medical College; Program Director, Men's Initiative at Tennessee State University; Family Involvement Specialist, Metro Nashville Public Schools; Program Manager, Metro Nashville Public Health Department

Family: Married to Adjoa Arthur Taylor for 23 years. We have seven children ages 20, 18, 16, 14, 12, 10, 8

Robert Taylor, candidate for Nashville School Board District 1 (March 5, 2024, primary)

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for school board in District 1 because I believe our city is looking for leadership that is focused on serving the specific needs of each community.

My experience as an MNPS parent, former MNPS Family Involvement Specialist, and avid MNPS supporter has shown me that elevating parent, teacher and student voices is one of the most powerful tools we can use to identify needs and improve educational outcomes for our students.

My time as a program manager at TSU and faculty member at Meharry Medical College has taught me what our students need to succeed after graduation.

I believe that all parents send their very best to our schools every day, their children. It is our responsibility as a community to honor those parents and get public education right as we work towards the goal of making sure MNPS schools are the best choice for all Nashville families.

I have a proven track record of showing up for my community and getting things done. I am looking forward to earning the privilege of continuing that work as the school board representative for District 1.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

My experience as a community servant and leader is unmatched in this race. I have served as a thought partner on several issues that have impacted MNPS students and families over the years such as the state funding formula, the MNPS student discipline policy, MNPS priority school improvement, and Advanced Academic participation rates to name a few.

I am also a current parent of two MNPS students, more than the other candidates combined. I have been an MNPS parent for over 15 years and our family has been a part of 5 different MNPS school communities during that time. I believe every child deserves a quality education in their own neighborhood, with options to pursue their unique talents and interests. I also have children who attend private school. This provides me with a unique perspective through the lived experience of trying to find the best educational opportunities for my children here in Nashville. This experience has fortified my commitment to ensuring that MNPS is the best educational opportunity for all students.

also have a track record, as a public administrator and former MNPS family involvement specialist for the Whites Creek cluster, of entering organizations that have opportunities for improvement and helping them implement policies and procedures that allow them to achieve and exceed their written goals and objectives.

I have also been committed to bringing additional resources to our schools and advocating at the local and state levels for more appropriate funding for our schools. As a part of my work with the Haynes Trinity Neighborhood Coalition, we were able to raise over $100,000 to support the priority schools in the Whites Creek cluster. I come as a candidate who is not only talking about what I want to do if elected to the board, I am a candidate who can speak about what I have done and will continue to do once elected to the board.

The list below is just a snapshot of the work I have done in my community. This work provided me with the experience and relationships necessary to represent District 1 as a school board member.

MNPS Student Board Member Selection Committee

Mayor Briley's Kitchen Cabinet for MNPS Priority Schools

District 1 participatory budget representative

Former Nashville Branch NAACP Education Chair

NOAH Education Committee Member

Officer, Nashville Election Commission

President, The New Life Center

Former Rejoice School of Ballet Board Chair

Haynes Trinity Neighborhood Coalition Treasurer

Former Jordan Ridge at Eaton's Creek HOA Board President

Nashville Fisk University Alumni Association Fundraising Chair

Word of Life Christian Center International (WLCCI) Board Member

Brothers of Umoja (Tennessee State University and Shaw University) Advisory Board

Nashville Breastfeeding Coalition

ACES Nashville Coalition

Nashville Health & Wellbeing Leadership Council

I am also a firm believer that representation matters. As a Black Man, I believe our children need to see more examples of positive men doing the work of the people. Men who are committed to the well-being of the entire community.

These are just a few of the experiences that have qualified me for the role of School Board. I am confident that I have prepared for this role and I am excited about the opportunity to continue uniting our city around the common value of making education our number one priority. For more information, please visit our website at www.TaylorForSchools.com

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

One of the primary roles of a school board member is policy oversight. I hope to focus on developing policies that will encourage family and community partnerships. I have listed a few of the policy changes below.

Add language to the Parent and Family Engagement policy to require Title I and School Improvement Plans to be posted on each school's website and made accessible to all parents/guardians.

Also ensure that parents are actually, meaningfully engaged in the plan development process as is currently stated in the policy.

Adjust the fundraising policy to include language related to having clear goals and objectives as a part of the authorization request form. Add language to the Student Discipline Due Process policy to require the student and their guardian to be referred for additional support services prior to the student's return to school.

Add language to the Capital Budget policy to include the prioritization of equitable distribution of resources.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

Most of the voters I have met during this election cycle just want a school board representative that is present in the community and someone they know will show up when called upon. The voters have also asked about increased coordination of community partnerships and support services that can relieve some of the pressure from our teachers and school staff so they can focus on their primary roles as teachers. This work I have done in the past and can work with Dr. Battle and her team to make sure we continue to improve upon the great work that is already taking place.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

My proudest achievement in my personal life is my advocacy for my son. It has led us to opportunities locally, regionally, and internationally through Autism conferences. My proudest achievement in my public life is reflected in the success of my students, past and present.

A "fun" question: When visitors ask you, "What should I do in Nashville?" what are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

Visit the Campus of Fisk University, visit the Parthenon and see Athena, Riddim N Spice, Slim and Husky's, Prince's

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

