Melbourne police investigate second fatal Brightline train collision in three days

At least one person was killed Friday in the collision of a Brightline train and vehicle that happened in the same location as a Wednesday crash which claimed the life of a 62-year-old man.

The latest crash involving the private railway line happened about 12:45 p.m. Friday at the railroad tracks along Jackson Street, just yards away from U.S. 1. Police were unsure if the body recovered at the scene was that of the driver or someone who may have been in the pickup truck. Police could not confirm if there were any other fatalities.

Melbourne police were looking into eyewitness accounts that the driver of the eastbound pickup truck may have attempted to get around the railway arms. The impact happened at Jackson Street, with the southbound passenger train coming to a stop along Jernigan Street to the south, police reported.

A Brightline passenger train collided with a sport utility vehicle in Melbourne on Wednesday, injuring four people.

“I don’t have the details now but we are heading in that direction,” said Sgt. Ben Slover of the Melbourne Police Department. Officers arrived moments after the collision and shut down access to Jackson.

It is the fourth Brightline-related crash to take place in Brevard in three months, with all three taking place along the densely populated corridor of U.S. 1. The latest crash comes as Melbourne city officials expressed concern about increasing efforts to educate the public about the train, which moves through the area 30 times a day.

Three people have been killed in three separate incidents during that time, including two pedestrians. Wednesday, Charles Phillips, 62, a Melbourne musician, died after his sport utility vehicle apparently headed toward the tracks and collided with the fast-moving passenger train. Three others were injured, including a 9-year-old child.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne police: At least 1 dead in Friday Brightline crash