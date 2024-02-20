Memphis schools to hold 'Spring Break Learning Academy' for students. Here's what to know

For Memphis-Shelby County Schools students, spring break is less than a month away, with the vacation period scheduled for Mar. 11-15. But for students who don’t want to spend an entire week away from the classroom, the district is providing an opportunity.

MSCS has announced that registration is now open for its Spring Break Learning Academy, which is slated to be held from Mar. 11-13 at 20 locations. Free to the district’s K-12 students, it offers coursework in a variety of subjects, depending on the grade level.

Where and when can students attend MSCS spring break academy?

A tweet from MSCS noted that elementary and middle school students will receive “full-day enrichment” in reading, math, science, social studies, art, and P.E. These classes are expected to go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school students, meanwhile, can partake in ACT prep sessions, which are set to be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration closes on Mar. 1, and students can attend the Spring Break Learning Academy at the following locations:

Elementary School students: Belle Forest Community School, Crump Elementary School, Egypt Elementary School, Getwell Elementary School, Hawkins Mill Elementary School, LaRose Elementary School, Oakshire Elementary School, Riverwood Elementary School, Shelby Oaks Elementary School, Snowden Elementary School, Treadwell Elementary School.

Middle School students: A. Maceo Walker Middle School, Cordova Middle School, Hickory Ridge Middle School, Germantown Middle School, Sherwood Middle School, Snowden Middle School, Treadwell Middle School

High School students: Bolton High School, Trezevant High School

Preparation for TCAP and the ACT

The Spring Break Learning Academy will come roughly a month before the bulk of MSCS students take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests, which measure student performance in a variety of subjects.

MSCS students have shown signs of improvement for two consecutive years. When compared to 2022, the percentage of third-to-twelfth-grade students who met or exceeded expectations in 2023 increased in 10 out of 11 categories. Students showed improvement in math and science across every grade level, and the English Language Arts proficiency rate ― which already surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2022 ― increased again last year.

Still, the district’s overall scores remain behind state averages, and MSCS is looking to continue improving them over time. For example, in the 2022-2023 academic year, 23.6% of MSCS students earned a proficient score on the English Language Arts test. By 2030, the district wants to see this rise to 52%.

The district also wants to see its students’ ACT scores improve. According to the most recent data provided by the Tennessee Department of Education, the average ACT composite score of the graduating class in the 2022-23 academic year was 16.4, inching up from 16.3 in 2021-22.

The district, however, would like to see students’ scores rise more. As interim superintendent Toni Williams said in December: “This progress is encouraging, but we recognize the need to continue striving for even higher achievement.”

