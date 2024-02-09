Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board picks a Detroit schools leader as next superintendent

In August 2022, Joris Ray resigned from the superintendent post at Memphis-Shelby County Schools amid controversy.

Now, the district with around 106,000 students has found a new superintendent: Marie Feagins, Ed.D., the Chief of Leadership and High Schools, executive director of high school transformation, and special assistant to the superintendent for the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The MSCS board named Feagins the next superintendent in a special-called meeting on Friday afternoon, with board members unanimously selecting her in the second round of voting. One of three finalists, she was selected over Yolonda Brown, chief academic officer for Atlanta Public Schools; and Cheryl Proctor, Ph.D., the Deputy superintendent of instruction and school communities for Portland Public Schools. Board members Mauricio Calvo and Amber Huett-Garcia had initially voted for Brown in the second round, then switched their votes to Feagins so the vote could be unanimous.

Marie Feagins, chief of leadership and high schools for Detroit Public Schools, answers a question while being interviewed by the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board for the superintendent position in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, February 2, 2024.

The decision caps a long, at times arduous superintendent search that was initially roundly criticized for a lack of transparency and beset by questions about the selection process. But after being paused in the spring, the search was relaunched in August, and the process ran smoothly. In mid-December, the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates presented five top candidates to the board, which publicly interviewed them in person and chose three to be finalists. In early February, those three returned to Memphis for two days of community engagement and interviews.

Feagins is slated to start in the position on or before July 1 and take the reins from interim Superintendent Toni Williams, who has led MSCS since Ray’s departure a year-and-a-half ago.

When she was first interviewed by the board in December, Feagins described herself as “a native Alabaman with humble beginnings in public housing.”

“I’m a proud Head Start kid, first-generation college alum, and award-winning educator with a firm contagious belief that every child can become a success story when they have the tools to write it,” she said at the time.

While she currently works in Detroit, Feagins spent much of her career in Alabama. From 2006 to 2012 she was a teacher and head coach with Jefferson County Schools, and in 2013, she became a senior counselor and building testing coordinator with the district. In 2016, she was named an assistant principal and building safety coordinator with Huntsville City Schools, and in 2017, she joined Cleveland Metro Schools in Ohio, where she worked as an assistant principal and principal. In 2021, Feagins stepped into her current role with Detroit Public Schools Community District, which has about 51,000 students. Around 82% are Black, while another 14% are Hispanic, and 2.5% are white.

During her tenure in Detroit, she helped raise the graduation rate from 64.5% to 71.1%, which put it above the state average, and marked the first time the graduation rate had risen in nearly a decade. She also helped grow enrollment in advanced placement courses by 19%.

Feagins, however, hasn’t managed a budget close to the size of the one wielded by MSCS.

Though she’s had a hand in the arrangement of Detroit’s overall school budget, the largest budget she’s individually overseen initially amounted to a couple million dollars, then had several million more tacked on for summer school improvements ― which is a far cry from the budget of around $2 billion MSCS currently works with. In her final interview, Feagins acknowledged the discrepancy, but asserted that “it’s tougher to do a lot of work with a little money.”

She now steps into the lead role at MSCS at a time when the district has set ambitious goals and is facing significant challenges.

Marie Feagins, chief of leadership and high schools for Detroit Public Schools, is interviewed by the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board for the superintendent position in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Last year, 23.6% of third graders earned proficient results on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program English Language Arts tests, and the district wants that number to grow to 52% by 2030. MSCS has $500 million in deferred maintenance and school buildings with an average age of 64, so it’s putting together a comprehensive infrastructure plan to address a wide variety of needs. And with federal relief funds stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic poised to end, the district is considering a significant realignment to prevent a $150 million budget gap in fiscal year 2025.

Time will tell exactly how Faegins tackles these issues, but she did address them when interviewed by the board.

Regarding literacy, she doesn’t think overhauling the approach is necessary. She prefers to improve the approach the district already has.

“I’m not sure it’s about doing more, (it's) about doing what we’re doing, and doing it better, doing it consistently, doing it with the fidelity it takes to see the outcomes,” she said during her final interview. “From an external view, we have the right approach.”

She did provide more detail, noting that high-dosage tutoring can be effective and that it’s important to start focusing on literacy before third grade, which is the grade most brought up when literacy efforts are mentioned.

“We also know that you don’t just not know how to read in third grade, that takes place before, and it shows up well before a student is in third grade,” she said. “That’s about doing a better job in our pre-K ― actually birth. We know about expectant families.”

When asked about facilities management in her first interview, she emphasized that facilities and academics are connected, explaining that “If students and staff don’t feel safe, our achievement demonstrates that as well.”

Feagins is also aware of the potential funding cliff MSCS and school districts nationwide are facing with federal pandemic relief funds nearing an end, and the financial cuts that could be required. Emphasizing her experience with working with limited resources in her final interview, she explained that she’s had to make tough decisions. At one point, she noted that top portions of MSCS’ central office are “pretty bloated,” and that she believes “some shifts have to take place, in order to make the work move as we need it to move.”

“I’m just thinking about how we redeploy some of the work, closer to our schools, and how we better organize that,” she said, “so we can be about the work of providing the level of excellence that every space should have.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Marie Feagins to be next Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent