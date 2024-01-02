Menendez allegedly aided Qatar in exchange for payments, updated indictment says

An updated federal indictment was filed against Sen. Bob Menendez on Tuesday alleging that Menendez accepted payments from notable North Jersey developer Fred Daibes in exchange for using his power and influence to help Daibes with a business deal in Qatar.

The updated indictment alleges that the now infamous gold bars found in Menendez’s Englewood Cliffs home were payment for helping Daibes get a Qatari investment company with ties to that country’s government to invest in a Daibes property in Edgewater by doing things that were viewed as favorable to the government of Qatar.

Menendez allegedly introduced Daibes to an investor who was a member of the Qatari royal family and the principal of the firm who then negotiated a multimillion dollar investment into one of Daibes' New Jersey real estate properties.

According to the federal indictment, Sen. Bob Menendez allegedly made public statements supporting Qatar and after attending a private event hosted by the Qatari government, developer Fred Daibes sent Menendez a picture of a luxury watch website.

During those negotiations, Menendez allegedly made public statements supporting the government of Qatar, and after attending a private event hosted by the Qatari government, Daibes sent Menendez a picture of a luxury watch website and asked “How about one of these” before messaging the senator again two days later about a Senate resolution in support of Qatar.

A letter filed by Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorney's office says the updated indictment does not add any new charges but rather "expands the timeframe of the bribery and extortion conspiracy to include 2023 and provides additional factual detail."

Superfund

Daibes bought three plots of land that make up the Quanta Superfund site more than 10 years ago for $42.25 million, and had an ambitious plan to build a mixed-use development that climbs into the sky, with views down the Hudson River toward Manhattan.

Daibes' onetime partner on the site — Hongkun USA, a global real estate company — pulled out of the deal when the cleanup process took longer than expected, according to a letter from a Daibes lawyer to a judge in December 2022.

The letter asked the judge to allow Daibes — awaiting sentencing in a separate bank charge case — to visit Qatar to pitch another investor, Heritage Advisors of London, an investment management firm founded by Sheikh Sultan bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar.

The investment firm subsequently bought a 23.7% share of the Quanta site and adjoining properties for $45 million, records show.

The rest of the charges

Menendez was first indicted last fall and faces corruption charges, brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three businessmen in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and trying to get them out of trouble, according to an indictment initially unsealed on Sept. 22 in New York.

The senior senator and the other four defendants — his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and businessmen Wael Hana, Daibes and Jose Uribe — have all entered not guilty pleas.

The indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship with Hana, Uribe and Daibes” to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt” even as he sat as chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Bribes allegedly included cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low- or no-show job and a Mercedes-Benz — much of which is detailed in photographs in the 50-page indictment.

Menendez is up for reelection this fall, and to secure his spot on the ballot, he will need to win the primary on June 4, likely around the time of closing arguments in the case if the trial date stands.

Rep. Andy Kim and first lady Tammy Murphy have announced that they will run in the Democratic primary for the seat.

