Michigan power outage maps: How to check your status in the Lansing area

LANSING — The National Weather Service is predicting wintry, potentially blizzard-like weather this weekend in mid-Michigan.

That means the potential for power outages is high. If your power does go out, Michigan's electric providers have online tools to help you find out when it might come back on.

Depending on the electrical service you have, you can check the latest status of your power outage, how widespread the outage is, an estimated restoration time and more. Most Michigan residents have Consumers Energy or DTE Energy, but some regions in Michigan use other services, including Homeworks Tri-County Electric Cooperative.

Here are the services offered in Michigan — and links for each power outage map.

Lansing Board of Water & Light power outage map

Use Lansing Board of Water & Light's power outage map here. To report an outage, call 877-295-5001 or go to its website.

Consumers Energy power outage map

Use Consumers Energy's power outage map here. You can report downed power lines by calling 800-477-5050.

Homeworks Tri-County Electric Cooperative outage map

Use Homeworks' power outage map here. You can report downed power lines by calling 800-848-9333.

DTE power outage map

Use DTE's power outage map here. DTE reminds folks to "please be safe and remember to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous." Report any outage or downed line here.

Is your service not listed here?

Use poweroutage.us to see other Michigan services and whether there are updates in your area.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan power outage maps: How to check DTE, Consumers, BWL and Homeworks