Mike DeWine is being called 'child mutilator.' Veto of unholy bill shows that's far from true

Jan. 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Governor Mike DeWine presents his budget at the State of the State event at the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Amelia Robinson is the Columbus Dispatch Opinion and Community Engagement Editor.

The right thing to do is not always the easy thing to do especially when it comes to politics.

Fellow Ohio Republicans have already started to come at Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and he is being demonized and called despicable names like child mutilator by uninformed, callus and/or hateful members of the public.

That does not change the truth.

DeWine did the right thing and once again demonstrated that his heart is with Ohio's children by vetoing House Bill 68, an unholy anti-child piece of legislation.

The bill would have banned transgender girls from playing female sports at K-12 schools and colleges (a smoke screen) and restricted gender affirming care for transgender minors (a heartless overstep).

DeWine's veto can still be overturned, and very well may be.

The Ohio House & Ohio Senate must immediately return tonight to vote to override the Governor’s veto of HB 68. I will vote yes to override the veto. This bill is critical to protect Ohio’s children from dangerous procedures & to respect the empowerment of women in sports. — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) December 29, 2023

But at least for now, the government here does not officially sanction policies that do direct harm to already vulnerable kids.

DeWine did his research before vetoing dangerous House Bill 68

DeWine will be in office until 2027 and will have to work with Republican lawmakers and ultra conservative operatives, some of whom may hold grudges over this veto.

Although he cannot seek reelection due to term limits, going against members of his own party — the GOP-dominated General Assembly pushed through the bill a little more than 10 days ago — took extreme courage.

Seeing the humanity of people and doing research sadly sometimes does as well.

"We applauded the governor for his decision, which reflected thoughtful consideration of diverse perspectives, especially those of parents and healthcare professionals," Stonewall Columbus, LGBTQ+ rights organization, said in a statement. "House Bill 68 proposed restrictions on vital gender-affirming care, an essential service that is often lifesaving for transgender individuals."

A plea to Mike DeWine. My son was on the verge of suicide. Use your power to save trans children

Luckily that's what DeWine did, saying at a press conference that he has spoken with people — experts and those directly impacted — from all sides of the complex debate.

Saying gender affirming care is a gut-wrenching decision, DeWine said many of the parents he spoke to say their children - adolescent and adults - would be dead if not for the care which includes intense counseling.

The governor said the veto was about saving lives. And it is.

"Youth who have transitioned to a new gender, have told me they are thriving today because of that transition," he said.

More: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes House Bill 68 on transgender medical care, sports

That is no small fact. The pressure transgender people face can be immense.

According to a 2020 study, 82% of transgender people have considered suicide and 40% have attempted suicide, with "suicidality highest among transgender youth."

DeWine also weighed information from experts as he did during the COVID pandemic when he instituted mask mandates and shutdowns unpopular by many in his party. He spoke to children's hospitals officials here in Columbus, Akron and Cincinnati.

The governor should be applauded for taking a stand for a small yet demonized group of Ohio kids and the parents who know them far better and love them far deeper than any lawmaker ever could.

One of two display boards showing the names and photos of those who died in 2021 during the Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021 at the King Avenue United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. The event was intended to remember members of the transgender community who were victims of violence, The Human Rights Campaign reports that this year saw more transgender and nonbinary people killed than any other previously recorded year.

"Were I to sign House Bill 68, or were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government knows better what is medically best for a child," the governor said.

DeWine's move should not come as a surprise to anyone who has been watching his governorship.

Agree with him or not — I sometimes do not —, DeWine puts policies in place that he thinks will improve the lives of Ohio's children.

That's commendable particularly when it comes to House Bill 68.

Attacks against trans children intense and designed to stoke fear

The impact felt by trans children if the bill were to become law would be devastating.

The bullying these children have faced by lawmakers has been intense and designed to stoke fear.

As DeWine pointed out at the press conference, the trans issues that have dominated Statehouse conversation for years, only impacts a small percentage of Ohioans.

This is particularly true when it comes to trans student athletes.

Mike DeWine, listen to anti- anti-woke, Christian Republican father and veto hateful bill

The Ohio High School Athletic Association says that only 19 transgender girls have competed in high school or middle school sports in the past eight years. That includes six trans high school student athletes the 2022-2023 school year, according to an NBC 4 report.

There are about 400,000 OHSAA student athletes.

Mike DeWine championed Ohio's children when he vetoed House Bill 68. He did not believe the lies. He did the research and learned the truth.

Other should do the same.

Amelia Robinson is the Columbus Dispatch Opinion and Community Engagement Editor.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: They're calling DeWine nasty names. What anti-trans veto really shows