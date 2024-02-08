Mike Johnson is betting on some of the conservative rebels who ousted Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. is backing some of the Republican lawmakers who helped throw the lower chamber into chaos last year by ousting former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Johnson's move comes as one of those lawmakers is competing against a strong primary challenger – and they've all faced the ire of their congressional colleagues for voting to boot the former speaker.

Johnson is slated to swing by Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday evening to fundraise for Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., one of the eight Republicans who joined all House Democrats to eject McCarthy from the speakership. The stop is part of a greater trip across the state to support Tennessee's GOP delegation.

Burchett, who could face competitive primary challenges, told USA TODAY on Monday that Johnson approached him after he was elected speaker last year and vowed to “help” Burchett throughout the 2024 election.

“He came by and said ‘Look, I know they’re gonna be gunning for you, and I’m not gonna be supporting any of that,’” Burchett said. The Tennessee conservative asked the speaker to stop by his district and “he agreed.”

But Burchett noted that “it’s kind of a risky proposition," as many House Republicans still revile the eight lawmakers for ejecting McCarthy and, as a result, freezing all work in the House. The speaker this week has also had embarrassing, back-to-back failures as Republicans fell short of providing aid to Israel and impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

For Johnson to throw the weight of the speakership behind some of these eight members risks drawing frustration or feelings of betrayal from the rest of the GOP conference. But one member, who was a McCarthy ally, told USA TODAY they understand the speaker’s situation, given the importance of the 2024 elections as Republicans try to defend their razor-thin majority in the House.

“The eight are outcasts,” the McCarthy ally said on the condition of anonymity to speak about the conference’s dynamics. “We do nothing with them but I get the speaker’s got to do what he’s got to do.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., stands outside his office during a meeting with the Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, Amir Ohana, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Another one of the eight Republicans who ousted McCarthy, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told USA TODAY Johnson has already informed her that he plans to defend her against any primary challengers.

“Yeah, of course,” Mace said, when asked if Johnson has assured her she will have the speaker’s backing.

The competition in Mace’s district is fierce. Her challengers hope to capitalize on her befuddling decisions in office, sometimes backing right-wing colleagues while also bucking her party. Among her opponents is her former top staffer, Dan Hanlon and Catherine Templeton, a 2018 gubernatorial candidate who was championed by former President Donald Trump.

But beyond the 2024 election, Johnson’s support for some of the eight controversial GOP members undercuts McCarthy and his allies, who are still furious over his removal. POLITICO reported last week the California Republican and his inner circle have launched a revenge tour with the intent of helping primary challengers fight his antagonists.

There aren't many Republican lawmakers McCarthy could target, as some of the members who rebelled against him have their sights set beyond the House. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., one of the eight who ousted McCarthy, announced his retirement last year and has no fears of any primary challenger.

Ultraconservative Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., has repeatedly teased a Senate bid, even as establishment Republicans are backing Tim Sheehy. The Navy SEAL is seen as a more viable candidate to take on incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Johnson, Punchbowl News first reported, reportedly planned to go as far as to endorse Rosendale, but the speaker pulled back from the decision after facing criticism from Senate Republicans for interfering in the race. Instead, Johnson has "committed to sending a contribution" to Rosendale's campaign, Greg Steele, a spokesperson for Johnson's political operation, said in a statement.

"Speaker Johnson and I have always had a great relationship. I am thankful for his continued support," Rosendale said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after the stir about Johnson's potential endorsement.

Not all of McCarthy’s enemies have clear backing from Johnson. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., also chair of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, declined to say whether he has asked the speaker for his support.

One of the members who removed McCarthy at least, first-term lawmaker Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., said he hasn’t thought to ask Johnson for his assistance in case of any primary challenges and doesn’t foresee the speaker swinging by Arizona any time soon.

Johnson, he said, has “got bigger fish to fry.”

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters as he departs from a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on February 06, 2024 in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Johnson backs some of the Republicans who ousted Kevin McCarthy