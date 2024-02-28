Milton, get to know candidates for March 2 Town Council election

Milton residents will vote in a Town Council election Saturday, March 2.

Newcomer Erin Willis and incumbents Frederick Harvey and Lee Revis-Plank are running for two available seats, each of which carries a three-year term. Milton residents can vote at the Milton Fire Department, at 116 Front St., between 8 a.m. and 6 pm.

Each candidate was sent an identical questionnaire. Their responses are presented below.

Erin Willis

Name, age and office seeking: I am Erin Willis, age 41, and am seeking a seat on the Town Council in Milton, DE.

Occupation, work history and any other relevant experience: I am a mother of two, a 10 and 5-year-old, and am a dedicated wife and partner. I grew up in Dover, went to Ohio for college, and earned a master's degree from LaSalle University in Philadelphia in 2009. To be closer to our families, my husband and I relocated here in 2015 for Milton’s small-town ambiance, its remarkable walkability and irresistible charm. I am a speech-language pathologist for the Cape Henlopen School District and the Sussex Consortium.

Erin Willis

I have worked with humanitarian aid organizations to provide basic needs for people crossing borders. I collaborated in 2018 with former State Senator Ernie Lopez and others to successfully pass legislation, ensuring that professionals in the public sector receive equitable compensation.

Additionally, I have generously volunteered for town committees and projects, as a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee for two years and the Playground Committee in the Cannery Village HOA. My family and I participated in AARP Walk Audits spearheaded by the Traffic Calming Committee and also joined in painting many of the art crosswalks around town. My attendance at numerous Town Council meetings has been marked by a consistent advocacy for civility, kindness and a profound sense of civic duty within our community.

Why are you running for this office?

My vision for the town is one of foresight, affordability and inclusivity. As a councilwoman, I will listen with an open mind to the concerns of my fellow citizens and weigh decisions carefully before coming to a conclusion. Voters should know that I will not go along to get along; I will stand up for what I feel is just, sensible and fair for our town and our residents. I will be future-oriented, which means looking out for the residents of Milton at least 25 years from now, rather than five. I will represent the citizens of Milton — especially those working families that may be too busy making ends meet, helping with homework, or getting their children to bed, to come to Town Council meetings.

Milton is a great town because we have people from all walks of life, and I am committed to keeping development equitable. I want our town to be a place where everyone can live, walk, and thrive; a community that's not just affordable but truly livable for all.

To that end, environmental impact is a concern close to my heart. The water treatment plant needs our attention, and I'm committed to making it a priority. Let’s keep our town not just above water but thriving in a sustainable way.

I am running for office because our town deserves and needs a future-focused, problem-solving, and inclusive leader. Together, let's build a town that thrives, not just for today, but for generations to come.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing your town, and how will you address them?

Growth, sustainability, and safety are the three most important issues facing Milton today. We are fortunate to live in a community that’s growing, and the best way to preserve the charm and uniqueness of our town is to be actively engaged. Town Council should always work to oppose development that is not in keeping with the town’s character or values when that development falls within the Council’s influence or power. However, we cannot afford to pretend that we can oppose all development or that we can influence or make decisions beyond town council's control. We must guide that development and exercise appropriate regulatory authority. I was happy to see that the recent referendums passed both because they showed Milton residents’ desire to plan for the future in terms of infrastructure, and also to welcome new neighbors by allowing them a voice in town matters and to share the burden of infrastructure and services. I understand my neighbors’ concerns over the annexation approval, and while development in that location is not ideal for many reasons, approval of the annexation is the best possible outcome. Sustainability and equity are vital to our town’s future. To the end, it is imperative that Town Council view all decisions with an eye on the future and growth in mind.

Sustainability and safety go hand-in-hand for Milton. While Milton is nearly always in the top two towns in Delaware in terms of safety, I am not only focused on lack of crime, but on resident, pedestrian, bicyclist and vehicle safety. Sustainably planning for the future of our town means building and updating it in ways that are safe for all residents and visitors. Living here since 2015 through heavy rainstorms and hurricanes has made me realize that our town requires flood and stormwater mitigation efforts and sustainable planning both for Memorial Park and our downtown area. I am excited that Town Council has approved the Coastal Resilience Design Studio through the University of Delaware to create a plan for Milton, and I look forward to working on ways to support those efforts. Water main breaks also impact the safety and sustainability of our town. With the passage of the water systems improvement referendum, there are increased resources to update vital infrastructure. As the wastewater treatment facility is moved, a focus should be on developing that area into park land that can be used by residents and visitors.

Participating in AARP Walk Audits and helping to paint the town’s art crosswalks made me realize how much foot, bicycle, and scooter traffic Milton has! If elected I will prioritize all types of traffic and movement for Milton’s future through thoughtful and deliberate planning.

Lee Revis-Plank

Name, age and office seeking: My name is Lee Revis-Plank. I am 75 years old. I am seeking re-election to Milton’s Town Council where I have served for the last three years first, as secretary, and currently as the vice mayor.

Occupation, work history and any other relevant experience: I am a retired Bank of America vice president whose career focused on ensuring employees had the knowledge, skills and experience to excel in their jobs.

Lee Revis-Plank

I’ve expressed interest in continuing to serve on the Milton Town Council. I believe my professional skills and experiences, honed over many years in two Fortune 100 companies, have prepared me to perform the function of councilwoman successfully. But, I still have work to do … projects and research to continue.

Skills: Leadership, Strategic Planning, Project Management, Analysis, Budgeting & Forecasting, Leadership Development, Change Management, Business Management, Negotiation, Human Resource Management, Training & Performance Consulting, Instructional Design, Professional Facilitation

Work History: Preservation Delaware, Inc. – Board of Trustees 2019-2021, Milton Historic Preservation Commission – Education Chair 2016-2021, Milton Historical Society Board of Trustees/Interim Executive Director 2015-2020, Bank of America (MBNA) Vice President, Senior Learning Consultant 1993-2013, E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co., Inc. various education, training, and personnel development managerial positions 1970-1993.

Education: M. Ed-University of Delaware- Major: Educational Leadership 1995; BA-University of Delaware-Major: Psychology 198; Wilmington High School valedictorian - 1966

Why are you running for this office?

I think it is important that the demographics of the Town Council match as closely as possible the demographics of the people whom they represent. Our current Town Council is a good model! Having women and people of color well-represented makes for a more effective process that takes into consideration the points of view, needs and opinions of all citizens. I sought an opportunity to serve in 2021 for this reason and I continue to offer to serve the community as an advocate for everyone.

I have work to continue. Several of my personal and professional interests and projects have been started, but I need a bit more time to be able to complete them. It takes time for a new council person to learn what needs to be done, how to do the research necessary to understand issues and the unintended consequences of our decisions, and to be able to develop well-structured projects. Council should be focused on what’s best strategically for the Town as a whole. It wasn’t until I was sworn in that I came to understand the job that needed to be done. Three years into it, I realize that I had a steep learning curve and now, I can hit the floor at a much faster pace that I did then.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing your town, and how will you address them?

The issues that I am most often discussing with fellow Miltonians are financial stability, rapid growth and “The Town Needs More Parking.”

Regarding financial stability issue, we need to balance income with expenditures. Most of Milton’s income is from property taxes and property transfer taxes, but some is also from fees that are published in a chart in Town Code.

To improve income, we have limited impact on transfer taxes, we have raised property taxes in the last two years to make up for inflation. I support reviewing and updating the feeds chart with focus on impact fees, comparing ours to those in towns nearby in Sussex County to be aligned. Additionally, I recently led a small working group that did a deep dive into some of the parking-related recommendations made in the report to Town Council by an earlier Ad Hoc Committee. With the working group, I developed a project plan for implementation of some of the recommendations. There is still work to be done, but I anticipate that this project will be a new source of income for the Town as well as address the “Need More Parking’ Issue. To improve expenditures, I recommend a Gradual Transition to Solar Energy – We have begun to investigate the possibility, costs and benefits of solar energy as a sustainable, cost-effective way to reduce our dependence on the local power company. This project is literally in its infancy! We need to look for the unintended consequences of such a decision. How much does the transition cost in terms of investment and how does this investment impact our town’s short-term financial health? What is the payback period for our return on investment? How will the relationship with the power company be impacted? There is so much to take into consideration that requires more time and effort to research.

Regarding the Rapid Growth Issue, the best way to prepare or the growth is to be consistent and thorough in vetting the developer and the plans for any new growth proposal. Does the proposal align to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan? After working with the Town’s Project Supervisor to prepare documentation, the Special Review Committee (SRC) is the next step in determining if the proposal will benefit the Town. The SRC has a well-established process to ensure that the Town’s infrastructure and service providers can absorb this volume of homes over the proposed development timeframe. Then SRC does a Cost/Benefit analysis.

If the Cost/Benefit analysis is favorable, the proposal is sent to Town Council for review and comment. They make suggestions for the developer to make on the plans, and if they agree with Special Review Committee, they refer the project to the Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission. P&Z reviews the project three times before a final project plan is sent back to Town Council for a final approval. If appropriate, the Historic Preservation Commission has the opportunity to review and comment, as well. The public has several opportunities to attend public committee meetings to comment on and listen to the reviews. This process is thorough and consistent. It can be paused or stopped at any point to allow the developer time to meet criteria set for approval along the way.

Frederick Harvey

Name, age and office seeking: Frederick Harvey, lifetime resident of the town of Milton age 69, Milton Town Council

Occupation, work history and any other relevant experience: Retired 22 years with Cape Henlopen school district, appointed to Milton town councilman, 2022, chairperson of the water committee and member of the appeals committee

Why are you running for this office?

Presently on the town council, and would like to continue the work that I am doing with the council to help with the town.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing your town and how will you address them?

Transportation infrastructure, water, infrastructure and the growth of the town. I would work along with the other six council people to help resolve some of these issues.

