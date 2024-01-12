Milwaukee-area businesses closing because of Friday's snowstorm
Friday's one-two punch of snow and impending brutal cold has led some Milwaukee-area destinations to close for the day.
Here's a list of the places that closed Jan. 12 that we know about so far.
Milwaukee County
America's Black Holocaust Museum
Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center (closing at noon)
Wisconsin Athletic Club (all clubs closing at noon)
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee-area businesses closed because of Friday's snowstorm