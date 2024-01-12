Milwaukee-area businesses closing because of Friday's snowstorm

Friday's one-two punch of snow and impending brutal cold has led some Milwaukee-area destinations to close for the day.

Here's a list of the places that closed Jan. 12 that we know about so far.

Milwaukee County

America's Black Holocaust Museum

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Discovery World

Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center (closing at noon)

Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee Public Museum

Oriental Theatre

Wisconsin Athletic Club (all clubs closing at noon)

