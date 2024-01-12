What are the snow totals for Milwaukee and Wisconsin today?
After an unseasonably mild winter until this week, it's been another snowy day for Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, resulting again in widespread school and business closures.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Milwaukee has received about 3 inches of snow, while other areas of southeastern Wisconsin further from Lake Michigan have received as much as 10 inches, according to the most recent data from the National Weather Service.
Multiple communities in the area, including Elm Grove, Franklin, Milwaukee County, New Berlin and Waukesha County, have issued states of emergency due to the snow.
Here are the most recent snow totals from around the state, according to NWS data:
Prairie du Chien: 10.3 inches
Boscobel: 10 inches
Menomonee Falls: 9.7 inches
Plymouth: 9.5 inches
McFarland: 9 inches
West Allis: 9 inches
Hartford: 8.3 inches
Brookfield: 8.2 inches
Sparta: 8 inches
West Bend: 8 inches
Germantown: 7.5 inches
Slinger: 7.5 inches
Mauston: 7 inches
Pewaukee: 7 inches
Richland Center: 7 inches
Johnson Creek: 6.7 inches
Lake Mills: 6.5 inches
New Lisbon: 6.5 inches
Twin Lakes: 6.5 inches
Waukesha: 6.5 inches
Rockland: 6 inches
Tomah: 6 inches
Independence: 5.3 inches
Sturgeon Bay: 4.9 inches
Green Bay: 4.3 inches
De Pere: 3.8 inches
Appleton: 3.5 inches
Milwaukee: 3 inches
Platteville: 3 inches
Onalaska: 2.6 inches
Holmen: 2.5 inches
St. Francis: 2.4 inches
Greenwood: 2 inches
You can find the National Weather Service's complete map of snow totals here.
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much has it snowed in Milwaukee and Wisconsin today?