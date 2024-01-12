What are the snow totals for Milwaukee and Wisconsin today?

After an unseasonably mild winter until this week, it's been another snowy day for Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, resulting again in widespread school and business closures.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Milwaukee has received about 3 inches of snow, while other areas of southeastern Wisconsin further from Lake Michigan have received as much as 10 inches, according to the most recent data from the National Weather Service.

Multiple communities in the area, including Elm Grove, Franklin, Milwaukee County, New Berlin and Waukesha County, have issued states of emergency due to the snow.

Estimated snowfall amounts from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Here are the most recent snow totals from around the state, according to NWS data:

Prairie du Chien: 10.3 inches

Boscobel: 10 inches

Menomonee Falls: 9.7 inches

Plymouth: 9.5 inches

McFarland: 9 inches

West Allis: 9 inches

Hartford: 8.3 inches

Brookfield: 8.2 inches

Sparta: 8 inches

West Bend: 8 inches

Germantown: 7.5 inches

Slinger: 7.5 inches

Mauston: 7 inches

Pewaukee: 7 inches

Richland Center: 7 inches

Johnson Creek: 6.7 inches

Lake Mills: 6.5 inches

New Lisbon: 6.5 inches

Twin Lakes: 6.5 inches

Waukesha: 6.5 inches

Rockland: 6 inches

Tomah: 6 inches

Independence: 5.3 inches

Sturgeon Bay: 4.9 inches

Green Bay: 4.3 inches

De Pere: 3.8 inches

Appleton: 3.5 inches

Milwaukee: 3 inches

Platteville: 3 inches

Onalaska: 2.6 inches

Holmen: 2.5 inches

St. Francis: 2.4 inches

Greenwood: 2 inches

You can find the National Weather Service's complete map of snow totals here.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much has it snowed in Milwaukee and Wisconsin today?