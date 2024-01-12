What are the snow totals for Milwaukee and Wisconsin today?

Claire Reid, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read

After an unseasonably mild winter until this week, it's been another snowy day for Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, resulting again in widespread school and business closures.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Milwaukee has received about 3 inches of snow, while other areas of southeastern Wisconsin further from Lake Michigan have received as much as 10 inches, according to the most recent data from the National Weather Service.

Multiple communities in the area, including Elm Grove, Franklin, Milwaukee County, New Berlin and Waukesha County, have issued states of emergency due to the snow.

Estimated snowfall amounts from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.
Estimated snowfall amounts from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Here are the most recent snow totals from around the state, according to NWS data:

  • Prairie du Chien: 10.3 inches

  • Boscobel: 10 inches

  • Menomonee Falls: 9.7 inches

  • Plymouth: 9.5 inches

  • McFarland: 9 inches

  • West Allis: 9 inches

  • Hartford: 8.3 inches

  • Brookfield: 8.2 inches

  • Sparta: 8 inches

  • West Bend: 8 inches

  • Germantown: 7.5 inches

  • Slinger: 7.5 inches

  • Mauston: 7 inches

  • Pewaukee: 7 inches

  • Richland Center: 7 inches

  • Johnson Creek: 6.7 inches

  • Lake Mills: 6.5 inches

  • New Lisbon: 6.5 inches

  • Twin Lakes: 6.5 inches

  • Waukesha: 6.5 inches

  • Rockland: 6 inches

  • Tomah: 6 inches

  • Independence: 5.3 inches

  • Sturgeon Bay: 4.9 inches

  • Green Bay: 4.3 inches

  • De Pere: 3.8 inches

  • Appleton: 3.5 inches

  • Milwaukee: 3 inches

  • Platteville: 3 inches

  • Onalaska: 2.6 inches

  • Holmen: 2.5 inches

  • St. Francis: 2.4 inches

  • Greenwood: 2 inches

You can find the National Weather Service's complete map of snow totals here.

Live updates: Wisconsin weather updates: Power outages, live forecast, snow totals, road conditions, more winter storm updates Friday

Business closures: Milwaukee-area businesses closing because of Friday's snowstorm

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much has it snowed in Milwaukee and Wisconsin today?

Recommended Stories