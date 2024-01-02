Milwaukee city attorney race between Tearman Spencer, Evan Goyke taking shape on filing deadline

Embattled Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer and challenger state Rep. Evan Goyke have been recommended for placement on the spring ballot, setting up a race for the top legal job in city government.

The competition for the next four-year term at the helm of the City Attorney's Office is likely to be one of the closest-watched and most competitive of the 19 city seats that will be on the ballot.

The spring election is set for April 2 with any primaries taking place Feb. 20.

Nomination papers are due at 5 p.m. Tuesday for those wishing to run for seats across the city, which also include mayor, comptroller, city treasurer and all 15 of the Common Council seats.

The city Election Commission has been updating an online spreadsheet that shows whether each candidate's nomination papers have been deemed sufficient and whether the candidate has been recommended for placement on the ballot.

Fourth candidate files to run for Milwaukee mayor Tuesday

As of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, the spreadsheet showed four people had filed papers to run for mayor, though only one had already been recommended for ballot placement. Wisconsin God Squad founder David King was the first to be recommended for ballot placement.

Incumbent Mayor Cavalier Johnson submitted his nomination papers on Thursday.

A third potential candidate, Anthony L. Troupe, filed a declaration of candidacy on Oct. 18 but was not shown as having filed additional required documentation.

And a fourth candidate, Ieshuh Griffin, joined the race Tuesday and filed her papers to run for the seat.

Griffin, whose committee name is "The Poor People's Piece of the Pie Campaign," ran against Johnson and five others in a seven-way race for mayor in 2022. The competition for the open seat came after former Mayor Tom Barrett resigned late the previous year to take the appointment as ambassador to Luxembourg.

Johnson won the election in April 2022 to finish the remaining two years of Barrett's four-year term.

(Griffin has also filed to run in aldermanic districts 3 and 15.)

This story will be updated as additional candidates are recommended for ballot placement.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee spring elections coming into focus ahead of filing deadline