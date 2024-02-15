Missing Ames 6-year-old Avery Doherty found safe in Maine with non-custodial mother

An Ames girl who had been missing since October was found in Maine this week with her non-custodial mother.

Six-year-old Avery Doherty was located safely on Wednesday, Feb. 14, on Peaks Island off the coast of Portland, Maine, with Esther Bender, 41, according to a news release from the Ames Police Department Thursday morning.

Bender was arrested for "unlawfully (removing) Avery from the State of Iowa on or about Oct. 14, 2023," and violated a court order, the release said.

Doherty was first reported missing to the Story County Sheriff's Office in October. Ames Police partnered with the FBI in January to help expand their search. The Division of Criminal Investigation was involved as well.

Police believed the child was with Bender when the investigation began. Court documents accuse Bender of withdrawing the child from school in Iowa and having "gone off the grid," which led to the court issuing an arrest warrant in early November.

Bender was Doherty's custodial parent until last year, according to court documents.

