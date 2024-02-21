Mississippi Department of Human Resources new director: 'We are here to help'

Promising a new era of transparency, Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson told about 60 guests assembled at New Horizon Church in Jackson on Tuesday, Feb 20, that the agency is ready to turn the page and move beyond its scandal-plagued past.

To restore trust, he said his agency is determined to administer funds “properly, accountably and in accordance with the law.”

“We are here to help and feel it is important to have this dialog,” Anderson said.

Robert G. “Bob” Anderson was named Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services in March 2020.

A former Assistant U.S. Attorney, Anderson was nominated by Gov. Tate Reeves to lead Human Services in 2020, just weeks after one of the agency’s former directors, John Davis, was arrested on allegations of misspending millions of dollars.

The misspent funds included $5 million for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi. Those funds had been intended to help low-income families with children through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

As part of the department's efforts to cultivate a new image for the agency, Anderson said they have recently completed a new user-friendly website accessible through both desktop and mobile devices and the department is in the process of implementing $155 million in computer upgrades.

Tuesday’s event was billed as a “Town Hall Meeting” where MDHS clients and others could freely ask questions to various departments heads, each with different areas of expertise in the agency’s wide range of services. While the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as Food Stamps) remains the agency’s biggest program, it is only one of dozens that come under their direction, Anderson said.

MDHS Inspector General Sandra Griffith, right, welcomes guests to New Horizon Church Feb. 20 as Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson looks on.

Chad Allgood, representing the MDHS Early Childhood Care and Development Division, described a new scholarship program designed to help teachers advance their education.

“About 95% of early childhood teachers in Mississippi have no more than a high school diploma or GED,” Allgood said.

With funds received through the American Reserve Act those teachers can now work toward obtaining their Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education at no cost. Thus far about 75 teachers have taken advantage of the program, Allgood said.

Kenyada Blake-Washington, representing the agency’s Aging and Adult Services Division, spoke of their Respite Care program, which provides short-term relief for primary caregivers, giving them time to rest, travel or spend time with other family and friends. The program offers the caregivers $500 which they can use to hire other people to take care of their patients while away.

Other panelists included Kristi Kinnel representing Economic Assistance Eligibility, Lora Tatum representing Workforce Development and Partnership Management, Denise Wesley representing Child Support, Tina Ruffin representing Community Services and Toni Kersh, representing Youth Services.

Anderson described his acceptance of the executive director’s position as a personal calling.

“When I was 10 years old, my dad left us," he said. "At that time my mom was 30 years old with six children.”

Though his mom had never worked outside the home, assistance through MDHS helped her get the family back on their feet, he said.

His mother eventually took a job with Ingalls Shipyard as a ship fitter.

“My mom is my hero — she was able to accomplish self-sufficiency with the help this agency provided,” Anderson said. “This agency is in the hope business.”

Tuesday’s meeting was called to order by Sandra Griffith, MDHS inspector general and principal deputy executive director. A welcome was also offered by New Horizon Church Bishop Ronnie C. Crudup Sr. and special recognition was offered to several public officials in attendance, including Mississippi State Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr.; Hinds County Supervisor Tony Smith; and Byram Mayor Richard White.

Guest panelists at the Feb. 20 Town Hall Meeting, each representing different divisions of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, included, from left, Kristi Kinnel, Lora Tatum, Denise Wesley, Chad Algood, Kenyada Blake-Washington, Tina Ruffin and Toni Kersh.

It was the first of several MDHS Town Hall Meetings that are being scheduled throughout the state, Anderson said, with the next one set for March 5 in Sharkey County. Additional meetings will be held in DeSoto County, Harrison County and at least two others.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MDHS hopes to put welfare scandals behind