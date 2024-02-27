Mississippi House committee passes Medicaid expansion bill for first time

The Mississippi House of Representatives Medicaid Committee has pushed forward a bill to federally expand Medicaid to possibly more than 210,000 Mississippians for the first time.

House Bill 1725, which was sponsored by first-year House Speaker Jason White, R-West, took less than 15 minutes with almost no contention from committee members Tuesday afternoon at the Mississippi State Capitol.

If passed by both legislative chambers, the bill would call on the Mississippi Division of Medicaid to enter into negotiations with the federal government to obtain a waiver to expand Medicaid for only working poor who make no more than 138% of the federal poverty line, which is about $28,000 per year. Those who would be eligible would be people who work 20 hours per week or are full-time students, to name a few.

Dr. John W. Gaudet, a pediatrics specialist in Hattiesburg, speaks during a press conference about the launch of the Yes On 76 campaign at the Mississippi Hospital Association in Madison, Miss., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. On Tuesday, the House Medicaid Committee passed a bill to expand Medicaid.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi House moves forward with Medicaid expansion