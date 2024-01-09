Do you like the Mississippi University for Women name change? Take our poll

Mississippi University for Women changed its name to Mississippi Brightwell University.

The 2,000-student public school in Columbus, Miss. said the name change goes along with its motto — "'We study for light to bless with light' epitomizes the enduring essence of a supportive, inclusive and empowered community."

The university has been in search for a new name for more than 20 years to more accurately reflect the demographics of the school.

