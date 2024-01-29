Mississippi University for Women tries again. See three more names under consideration

Mississippi University for Women is back at the drawing board again searching for a new name for the university.

In early January, university officials put out a press release announcing that they were considering changing the school's name to Mississippi Brightwell University.

After significant backlash on social media and in general, the 2,000-student public school in Columbus has broadened its effort to include more names for consideration.

Whatever name is finally submitted would have to be approved by the state Legislature. Any name would not be effective until July 1, 2024.

The Clarion-Ledger conducted a poll of readers almost immediately after the name-change news appeared. It showed overwhelming dissatisfaction for “Brightwell.”

After the Jan. 9 release of the Brightwell name and subsequent backlash, the university then sent out an email to students and alumni, saying, "the Naming Taskforce has been working hand-in-hand with our communications agency Chernoff Newman to find a name that will allow us to continue to use The W branding. In keeping with our desire to hear from many constituencies, we are asking for feedback and suggestions from alumni, faculty, staff, and students."

In his column in the Clarion Ledger, Mac Gordon said retired newspaper editor Dan Davis of Hattiesburg was a reporter for the Columbus Commercial-Dispatch in 1982 when the State Supreme Court ruled that MUW had to admit men, of all people. Davis had an evocative response: “I said at the time that the school would have to change its name. I didn’t think it would take 42 years. I’m not thrilled with the new name, but it doesn’t matter; it’ll always be The W to most of us.”

Below we share three more names that the school is considering, plus why the name is significant to the school, according to the MUW website.

Proposed new names:

Mississippi Wynbridge University — "The first part of Wynbridge comes from the Old English word for the letter W. Borrowing on this history, we pair it with bridge. A bridge connects the past to the future, our alums to our students, and our campus to our community. When the W was founded, it built a bridge from exclusion to empowerment for women. With this name, past, present, and future alumni will all be W grads, creating a continuous connection for our tradition-rich school, while maintaining its forward-looking spirit."

Mississippi Welbright University — "The first part of Welbright comes from the idea of wellness, which represents our supportive environment that promotes the well-roundedness of our students. Traditionally each graduation ceremony begins with a reminder of the historic purpose of the university, to 'study for light to bless with light.' This idea lives and breathes at the University, embodying a supportive, inclusive, and empowering community. This is a name that reflects our founders’ vision of excellence, positive transformation, and brighter futures."

Mississippi Wynbright University — "The first part of Wynbright comes from the Old English word for the letter W. Borrowing on this history, we pair it with bright. Traditionally each graduation ceremony begins with a reminder of the historic purpose of the university, to 'study for light to bless with light.' This idea lives and breathes at the University, embodying a supportive, inclusive, and empowering community. This is a name that reflects our founders’ vision of excellence, positive transformation, and brighter futures."

The university has been in search for a new name for more than 20 years to more accurately reflect the demographics of the school.

MUW officials said that more than 4,300 people participated in a survey about a name change. This included alumni, university faculty and staff, enrolled and prospective students and community citizens.

MUW fans who’d still like to comment on the matter or suggest a new name have that opportunity at NameChange@muw.edu.

Here is a complete list of the names that were considered.

