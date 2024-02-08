Mitchell International airport is offering $19 nonstop flights to Philadelphia this spring

Looking to fly to another city for less than $20 this summer?

Yes, you read that correctly. Less than $20.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced Wednesday that the ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will add nonstop service between Milwaukee and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) beginning in May, with introductory fares as low as $19.

Flights to Philly will begin on Thursday, May 16. Nonstop service will operate on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Flights are available for booking now at flyfrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app.

Wednesday's "announcement from Frontier provides another option for Milwaukee travelers to enjoy Philadelphia's rich history," Mitchell Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in a statement.

The best way to keep this new service around is for passengers to fly the route, the airport said.

With the addition of PHL, Frontier will now offer nonstop flights from Milwaukee to six cities. In January, Frontier announced nonstop service from Milwaukee to North Carolina's Raleigh-Durham International Airport, also beginning May 16. Frontier's other nonstop destinations from Milwaukee are Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla., and Fort Myers, Fla.

Mitchell Airport offers over 35 nonstop flights to destinations across the U.S. and North America. For a full list of cities served nonstop from MKE, visit mitchellairport.com.

