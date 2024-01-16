MLGW asks for voluntary energy conservation measures. Here's what that looks like

Memphis Light, Gas & Water and the Tennessee Valley Authority have issued an energy conservation alert for customers due to the "unusually" high demand for electricity across the TVA footprint. The measure began at 1 p.m. Tuesday, with no immediate information on when it will end.

MLGW said that energy conservation measures are done to prevent blackouts or brownouts.

During a press conference Monday regarding the recent severe weather in Memphis, Memphis Light, Gas & Water CEO Doug McGowen said that while the system is working at normal limits, power conservation orders could come as soon as Tuesday. McGowen said that by Wednesday, MLGW expects electrical demand to be at an all-time high.

Due to subfreezing temperatures throughout the southern United States and unusually high demand for electricity across the Tennessee Valley, TVA and MLGW have issued an “energy conservation alert” effective at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16. #MLGWNews pic.twitter.com/GKAjwVTgiE — MLGW (@MLGW) January 16, 2024

McGowen said that this is a voluntary measure that would prevent a mandatory conservation effort like rolling blackouts.

MLGW is asking customers to observe the following guidelines:

If you are drying clothes, turn the machine off and let the items continue air drying. The clothes dryer is a huge energy hog.

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower to avoid unnecessary operation of the blower on your furnace or electric heat pump.

Unplug electric vehicles.

Turn off all electric space heaters.

Turn off all interior lights during the day and keep on only enough light at night to feel safe. Don’t forget indoor and outdoor holiday lights, as well as your outside porch light.

Do not run the clothes washing machine or the dishwasher, and if possible do not use the electric range or electric oven for cooking during the conservation alert.

Do not use blow dryers, toasters, or other high-consumption appliances that use electric resistance as their heat source.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer on, but keep the doors closed. Every time the door is opened the inside warms up a bit and energy is needed to bring the temperature back down.

Turn off and unplug everything that isn’t in use and turn off electric power strips.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at (901) 484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman.

