More than 40 GOP senators sign Supreme Court brief saying Trump should stay on ballot

The News

More than 40 Senate Republicans — including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — have signed a U.S. Supreme Court brief to support former president Donald Trump’s efforts to stay on the 2024 ballot, Politico’s Kyle Cheney first reported.

This comes after Colorado’s highest court ruled that Trump should be kept off the state’s ballot, a decision on which the Supreme Court will soon weigh in. The Colorado court ruled in December that Trump was not eligible to be on the state’s Republican ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The brief, which more than 130 Republican House members also signed, calls into question whether Trump was responsible for the violence on Jan. 6. Majority Leader Steve Scalise was among the signatories.

One of the brief’s key arguments is that the Colorado court’s interpretation of what counts as “engaging” in an insurrection is too broad.

“‘Engage in’ requires more than encouraging or inflammatory messages of moral support or organizing a political rally that ultimately results in political violence,” the brief argues.