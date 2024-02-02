More than 500 deaths linked to recalled Philips sleep apnea machines, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an update to a recall affecting millions of Philips sleep apnea machines, saying that they have been linked to at least 561 reported deaths.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the agency said it has received more than 116,000 reports about the respiratory devices since April 2021, which have been found to break down and cause serious health hazards including choking, inhalation of foreign particles and increased risk of cancer.

The devices, used for sleep apnea and similar sleep disorders, were made with polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam, which has been found to break down over time and enter the airways of people using the machines. According to the FDA notice, the foam, which is used to reduce sound and vibration, degrades with use, causing "black pieces of foam, or certain chemicals that are not visible" to be "breathed in or swallowed by the person using the device."

Philips attempted to fix this issue after an initial recall of over five million devices in 2021, but the fixes proved dangerous as well, reportedly blocking the airways of people using them.

Philips has since come to an agreement with regulators to stop selling these and similar devices in the U.S., and a proposed class action settlement is underway. Previously, the FDA had yet to report any deaths linked to the recalls, but the updated warning now includes a chart of information showing the number of deaths and when they were reported.

Here is what we know about the Philips sleep machine recalls.

Sleep apnea machines discontinued: Philips to halt sales of sleep apnea machines in US over ongoing safety concerns

Recalled Devices

A generic CPAP machine.

ADHD medication recalled: FDA says bottles might have the wrong pills in them

While Philips has agreed to stop selling sleep machines in the U.S., existing devices manufactured between 2009 and April 2021 are subject to recall, as they pose a serious injury risk due to the breakdown of the PE-PUR foam used in them.

Devices included in the recall include:

A-Series BiPAP A30

A-Series BiPAP A40 (ventilator)

A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto (ventilator)

C-Series ASV (ventilator)

C-Series S/T and AVAPS

DreamStation

DreamStation ASV

DreamStation Go

DreamStation ST, AVAPS

Dorma 400

Dorma 500

E30

Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent (ventilator)

OmniLab Advanced+

REMstar SE Auto

SystemOne ASV4

SystemOne (Q-Series)

Trilogy 100 (ventilator)

Trilogy 200 (ventilator)

Certain Trilogy Evo ventilators with specific serial numbers.

Some products that were modified in an attempt to resolve the issue have been recalled as well. Specifically, certain reworked Philips Respironics Trilogy 100/200 Ventilators, as the silicone foam material used to replace the PE-PUR foam still pose the risk of blocking airways or being contaminated with residual traces of PE-PUR.

These products include:

Trilogy Evo ventilator model numbers with certain serial numbers as listed in the recall database: DS2110X11B KR2110X15B (not distributed in the U.S.)

Repair kits for Trilogy Evo muffler assembly model and lot numbers as listed in the recall database: Part number 1135257 Lot numbers between 210414 and 210524



Class action settlement and filing a claim

Philips reached a settlement with the FDA and U.S. Justice Department, agreeing to stop the sale of the affected products and pay at least $445 million in compensation to users of the devices. A proposed class-action settlement is now underway for people who purchased a recalled Philips Respironics CPAP, BiPAP, or Ventilator sold in the U.S. between 2008 and 2021.

Eligible users can submit a claim to receive compensation via the settlement website. This does not prevent them from filing further action, meaning impacted people can still bring further action at a later date.

Those who qualify are entitled to:

A Device Payment Award for each Recalled Device they purchased, leased, or rented;

A Device Return Award of $100 for each Recalled Device they purchased, leased, rented, or were prescribed that they have already returned or that they return to Philips Respironics by August 9, 2024; and/or

A Device Replacement Award if they spent their own money to purchase a comparable CPAP, BiPAP, or ventilator on or after June 14, 2021, and before September 7, 2023, to replace a Recalled Device.

Those who believe they may be entitled to part of this settlement can check their eligibility and receive further instructions via the settlement administrator website. Important dates to keep in mind if you want to take part in the class action:

December 11, 2023 — Claim Filing Period Opens

February 7, 2024 — Exclusion Deadline

February 7, 2024 — Objection Deadline

April 11, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT — Final Approval Hearing

August 9, 2024 — Claims Period Concludes (the final date to submit your claim by.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recalled Philips sleep apnea machines linked to 500 deaths: FDA