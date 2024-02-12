More than a dozen injured after two boats crash in Miami waters, officials

Two boats collided in the waters near Miami Sunday afternoon, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to officials.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded with more than 30 units to the waters near Fisherman's Channel after receiving reports of the boat collision at 3:15 p.m., spokesperson Andrea Rudchenco said Monday in an emailed statement to USA TODAY.

More than 20 people were involved in the crash, 13 of whom were transported to the hospital, and the others were evaluated and released on the scene, Rudchenco said. Due to the number of people, City of Miami Fire Rescue, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene, she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Recue did not have an update on the condition of the injured passengers Monday morning.

Boats involved ordered to stay in port, one to be released upon inspection

The U.S. Coast Guard 7th District - Southeast office named one of the boats as a Thriller tourist attraction boat and the other as the Obelix.

While the Coast Guard did not have a determination on who was at fault in the crash, they said they were investigating the incident along with the FWC. The FWC said it did not immediately have a report in its involvement.

The Coast Guard said that the Thriller boat will be required to undergo an inspection before returning to its operations. The Obelix is under a captain of the port order and deemed inoperable until it meets the stipulations in the order, the Coast Guard said.

Thriller Speedboat Tour and Midnight Sun Boat Charters, the company that lists a private boat named the Obelix on its website, did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Monday.

