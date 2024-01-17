More East Tennessee schools announce closures as deep freeze settles in

It's dangerously cold outside and many streets and sidewalks are still covered in ice. That can only mean one thing: Schools are closed again.

It's the fourth day missing school for many students who stayed home Jan. 12 because of high winds and this week from the winter storm.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said the district can skip eight days before school days need to be made up later in the year. Other districts have a different number because of how their schedules are structured.

Here are the latest East Tennessee school closures announced. Check back throughout the day as administrators announce their decisions.

East Tennessee school closures

Anderson Country Schools - Jan. 18 and 19

Berean Christian - Jan 18

Cumberland County Schools - Jan. 18 and 19

Louden County Schools - Jan. 18 and 19

Sevier County Schools - Jan. 18 and 19

