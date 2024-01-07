Morning brings thick snowcover to Central Mass.

While Central Mass. slept, Mother Nature didn't. This season's first storm arrived at bedtime Saturday and was going strong at daybreak Sunday.

Parts of the region received close to 6 inches of snow overnight, on the way to what forecasters say could be a final measurement of about a foot.

Charlton registered 8 inches by 4:50 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Fitchburg (7.5) and Sturbridge (6.5) were also in deep at early morning.

Plow crews in Worcester and surrounding communities were on the roads for much of the night.

In some areas, heavy, set snow was sticking to trees, picturesque but creating the possibility of downed limbs. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting scattered outages in the state. Sturbridge had more than 600 customers without power, according to the agency.

A parking ban is in in effect in Worcester and other communities. Parking in municipial garages, except for the Federal Plaza Garage, is free.

The storm prompted the Diocese of Worcester to urge parishioners to attend Mass on Saturday afternoon, saying there was no obligation to attend church Sunday, because of safety concerns.

Paul Snape uses an excavator to move road salt further back in the salt shed at the Worcester Department of Public Works & Parks on Albany Street Friday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Season's first storm hits Central Mass.