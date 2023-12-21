Most people call the police once or twice in their lives. Not when you're Nadine Menendez

Most people might need to call their local police department once or twice — in their lifetime.

For Nadine Arslanian Menendez, it has become something of a habit.

She has called or visited her local Englewood Cliffs Police Department at least 18 times in the past 14 years, according to records obtained by NorthJersey.com. The behavior started before — and continued after — she dated and married Sen. Bob Menendez.

She contacted the police when a neighbor ran over the cement flower pot at the end of her driveway.

She contacted the police when she saw suspicious cars on her street.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Nadine Menendez, wife of Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

She contacted the police when she received annoying texts.

She contacted the police when she received a flurry of calls from blocked numbers.

She contacted the police to allege a former boyfriend cut the cable wire to her home.

She even contacted the Englewood Cliffs police when she was driving in other North Jersey towns to say she thought she was being followed.

Experts say the excessive contact with police is a form of nervous behavior — and ties them up for real emergencies.

“When you call 9-1-1 for non-emergency issues you’re tying up resources,“ said Brian Higgins, a former chief of the Bergen County police and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.

If one person is taking calls in Englewood Cliffs when another emergency call come in, it will ring a number of times before being bounced to another public safety answering point, Higgins explained.

“Someone calling for an emergency — it will take longer to get answered and it will delay police response,” Higgins said. “That’s the problem with non-emergency 9-1-1 calls tying up lines.”

“This is a nervous person who calls the police a lot,” Higgins said. “But, when you add and look at the accident, and the case going on with her husband, and the history before she was married to the senator, it paints a picture of a person who has some issues for sure.”

Arslanian Menendez' lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Arslanian Menendez, her husband Sen. Menendez and friend Wael Hana face corruption charges in a recent indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Among the items Arslanian Menendez allegedly received in the bribery scheme was a 2019 Mercedes-Benz. She had totaled her previous car when — while she was behind the wheel — her vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.

In that instance, it took her five minutes to call the police, records show.

In the past, though, she showed no reluctance to contact law enforcement.

Nadine Arslanian was a frequent caller of 9-1-1

Since 2010, Arslanian Menendez has called the police at least 18 times, including one stretch that included 10 calls in just a year and a half.

In one call she complained that her neighbor dumped animal waste into a catch basin. She said the neighbor "walks his dog, picks up the waste and then throws the bag into the catch basin," according to the police report. "Ms. Arslainian is concerned that his actions will eventually clog the sewer."

The local DPW was notified and a crew was to be dispatched to clean out the catch basin.

In another call she told police she was blocked from entering her driveway by a suspicious vehicle.

In a visit to police headquarters she said she had been approached by “acquaintances” at a local restaurant who advised her not to go to court for a subpoena that she had received.

Arslanian called the Englewood Cliffs police headquarters in March 2014 to report that she was being followed while driving in Paramus. In August of that year, she told them she was being followed while running errands in Hackensack.

Six other reports are fully redacted.

The mysterious blue Volvo

A typical example of her police contacts occurred in February of 2010. She told police that she had noticed a blue Volvo parked near her home on several occasions. At first, she thought it was merely someone waiting for a neighbor.

But then she started to believe that the car "has followed her and that it might have something to do with her ex-husband hiring someone to follow her," the police report says. "Recently on a trip to Kings supermarket in Cresskill she noticed the vehicle was also parked in the lot."

Arslanian wrote the Volvo's license plate number down, and gave it to the police. They ran a check. When the owner's name came back, they asked her if it sounded familiar.

"She replied that it was the ex-girlfriend of her boyfriend," the report says. "Ms. Arslanian was advised to contact this department if the car is observed again near her home."

In December that year, she called to report that an unknown person was trying to enter her home. The officers who responded checked the outside perimeter of the house, but found nothing.

"Ms. Arslanian described the image outside the residence as a silhouette or shadow of a person and heard a knocking on the door," the police report says. It noted she did not see any cars in the area.

The responding officers advised her "to keep her doors locked and alarm activated."

In May of 2011 she reported that in less than 24 hours, she received over 80 calls to her cell phone from an unknown number.

"While making the complaint the victim received over 10 additional calls that this officer answered with no one on the line," the police report says. "It was explained to the victim that it is believed these calls may possibly be coming from a computer."

At various times Arslanian reported to the police that she thought she was being shadowed by a black Honda CRV, a dark blue Jeep Liberty, and a BMW X5.

Found in the Dominican Republic

She was not the only one to call the police on her behalf.

Douglas Anton, identifying himself as her boyfriend, called police headquarters for a welfare check on Arslanian in April 2018. He said at the time that he had not heard from her in days. Anton is a North Jersey-based criminal attorney, music manager and sports agent.

Arslanian had started dating Sen. Menendez a few months earlier.

Police checked Arslanian's Englewood Cliffs home. They found lights on, and televisions on in the living room and bedroom — but no sign of Arslanian. The police report says a triangulation was conducted on her phone. And while the results were redacted in the report obtained by NorthJersey.com, police did label Arslanian as a missing person.

Arslanian was located in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. She called police from the plane to say she was safe and asked them to send Anton a message — stay away from her.

The police informed Anton, who said he understood. Anton delivered several of Arslanian's belongings to the police, which he told them he had taken from her house for safekeeping because he had seen the rear door broken.

When police made a follow up investigation at Arslanian's house, they found she had returned — and was accompanied by Wael Hana, an Egyptian American businessman and now her co-defendant in the federal indictment. The police confirmed her identity and removed her from the missing persons database.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Wael Hana, involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

When the police entered Arslanian's home with her and Hana, they discovered that several of her closets had been pried open, and that some of her handbags, fur coats and a safe containing jewelry were missing.

She and Hana then went to police headquarters to retrieve the items Anton had delivered for safekeeping.

Later that year, Arslanian called the police to accuse Anton of cutting the cable wires on her house. Police spoke to a cable technician on the scene and learned that a truck had likely knocked down a wire.

Sen. Menendez also called the police to the house once in September 2020, after he and Arslanian were engaged, to report that a suspicious car was parked near the driveway. The senator was able to observe that the driver was a “male with medium complexion skin, dark hair and appeared to look Arabic.”

Arslanian behind wheel of fatal car crash

Despite Arslanian Menendez' penchant for calling the police, when her Mercedes struck and killed 49-year-old pedestrian Richard Koop in December of 2018 as she drove down a Bogota street, it took her five minutes to call police, records show.

Someone else in the area reported the crash first.

When Bogota police arrived on the scene, she initially agreed to let them check her phone, then quickly changed her mind and took it back.

Richard Koop, 49, was killed after a car driven by Nadine Arslanian Menendez struck him on December 12, 2018.

Reports filed by the Bogota Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office indicate that Arslanian Menendez' phone records were to be subpoenaed as part of the investigation into the crash that killed Koop.

Those subpoenas were never issued, nor were the phone records ever delivered to investigators, NorthJersey.com found after seeking public records pertaining to the crash.

When NorthJersey.com requested those records as well as records pertaining to any warrants issued to assist with the subpoenas, authorities said no such records exist in the Bogota Police Department or at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Arslanian Menendez — who began dating Sen. Menendez in February 2018 and married him in October 2020 — did not face any charges related to the crash.

The crash has received new scrutiny because of its link to the indictment of New Jersey's senior senator, his wife and three businessmen brought by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The indictment alleges that the senator, Arslanian Menendez and Hana conspired for Menendez to act as a foreign agent from January 2018 through at least June 2022 for the Egyptian government and Egyptian officials, even as he sat as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sen. Menendez and Arslanian Menendez also face corruption charges for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from Hana and Edgewater developer Fred Daibes in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and trying to get them out of trouble.

The indictment says that a month after the crash, Arslanian was texting Hana, an Egyptian American businessman, about her lack of a car. Hana and businessman Jose Uribe later provided her with a 2019 Mercedez-Benz C-300 convertible worth $60,000, the indictment says. In exchange, Sen. Menendez contacted a state prosecutor in the Attorney General's office to try and intervene in a criminal prosecution involving an employee of Uribe, the indictment says.

Registration records show that the 2019 Mercedes was purchased in March of that year.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity & Accountability is now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Nadine Menendez calls police habitually, records show