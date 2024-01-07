Mostly rain for Cape Cod during Sunday's storm, icy roads expected tonight into Monday

Wind and rain were the stars of the show on Cape Cod Sunday morning as a storm crossed the region. But the weather could shift to snow across the area later tonight.

For now, the Hyannis forecast from the National Weather Service said rain would last until 4 p.m., before shifting into a mix of snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation was expected for the Cape, and the region could also see wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday evening could see snowy rain before 7 p.m. and then possibly some snow between 7 p.m. and midnight with a possible snow accumulation of less than one inch.

Storm driven waves crash up against the large woven sandbags and mounds of sand protecting the homes along Bay Beach Lane on Town Neck Beach about an hour after Sunday morning's high tide. To see more photos, go to www.capecodtimes.com. Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times

Joe Dellicarpini, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Boston/Norton office, could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday, but he previously told the Times that Cape drivers should expect icy and slick roads Sunday night going into Monday as temperatures dropped into the 20s.

Other parts of Massachusetts, such as Haverhill and Fitchburg, were blanketed with up to eight inches of snow. A winter storm warning was in effect for most parts of the state, while Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties had a wind advisory set to expire by late Sunday night.

Just over 2,000 pieces of equipment were deployed statewide to patrol, spread and plow, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on Sunday morning.

