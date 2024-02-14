MU hazing defendant's court date set for May, after testifying in other defendant's trial

The next court date for University of Missouri hazing defendant John O'Neil was moved to May 6 in a hearing on Tuesday.

The new date will allow O'Neil, of Columbia, to first testify in the trial of hazing defendant Ryan Delanty on April 30. attorneys for the prosecution and defense said.

O'Neil and Delanty each are charged with felony hazing in connection with an alcohol-fueled party on Oct. 19, 2021, at the former Phi Gamma Delta house. The fraternity also was known as Fiji.

O'Neil was a member, a brother, while Delanty was the so-called "pledge dad" of Danny Santulli.

Santulli, a freshman pledge, consumed large amounts of alcohol during the party. He collapsed during the night and became unresponsive before being resuscitated at MU Hospital.

The alcohol poisoning damaged Santulli's brain and now he can't speak, walk or talk. He is under constant care at his parents' home in Minnesota.

Several Fiji defendants have pleaded guilty to lesser charges and served short jail sentences. No defendant has gone to trial yet.

