How much do Americans spend on groceries? Kentucky is on the cheaper side

Grocery store prices have been on a steady rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to inflation, increased demand, broken supply chains and more. An average family’s spending on groceries has skyrocketed, making it much easier to purchase a store’s private brand, bringing the bill down just slightly.

According to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, the average American household spends over $1,000 on groceries monthly, or around $270 per week. Yet, the average spending increases depending on where you live and how many family members you have to account for.

However, in Kentucky, money spent on groceries per week falls below the national average.

How much does the average American household spend on groceries?

According to HelpAdvisor, a typical American household spends $270.21 on groceries weekly on average, for a monthly amount near $1,080. As the number of family members increases per household, so do grocery expenses. Families with children spend around $331 on groceries per week on average.

How much do Kentuckians spend on groceries?

The average Kentuckian family spends $254.57 on groceries per week, according to HelpAdvisor. Ranked No. 30 of 49, Kentucky remains on the lower end of grocery money spending, over $15 below the national weekly average.

What states have the highest grocery expenses?

The top ten states with the highest grocery expenses are as follows:

California: $297.72 per week.

Nevada: $294.76 per week.

Mississippi: $290.64 per week.

Washington: $287.67 per week.

Florida: $287.27 per week.

New Mexico: $286.39 per week.

Texas: $286.19 per week.

Louisiana: $282.95 per week.

Colorado: $279.98 per week.

Oklahoma: $279.16 per week.

What cities have the highest grocery costs?

The cities with the highest weekly grocery expenses include:

Miami: $327.89 per week.

Houston: $302.65 per week.

Riverside: $300.50 per week.

San Francisco: $298.44 per week.

Los Angeles: $295.33 per week.

Seattle: $289.23 per week.

New York: $282.60 per week.

Dallas: $282.21 per week.

Chicago: $278.91 per week.

Atlanta: $277.54 per week.

What states save more money on groceries than Kentucky?

The states with grocery expenses lower than Kentucky include:

South Carolina: $254.36 per week.

Wyoming: $254.24 per week.

Ohio: $253.74 per week.

Kansas: $250.88 per week.

Minnesota: $250.56 per week.

Maine: $249.91 per week.

Vermont: $249.38 per week.

Oregon: $249.31 per week.

Pennsylvania: $249.09 per week.

Montana: $246.42 per week.

Delaware: $246.21 per week.

Missouri: $244.43 per week.

New Hampshire: $239.33 per week.

West Virginia: $239.24 per week.

Indiana: $239.11 per week.

Michigan: $236.38 per week.

Nebraska: $235.12 per week.

Iowa: $227.32 per week.

Wisconsin: $221.46 per week.

Grocery bags with food from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC, sit in a shopping cart before being loaded into a vehicle in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013.

Who spends the most on groceries?

According to HelpAdvisor, there are many demographic disparities related to education, government assistance and race and ethnicity that impact grocery spending nationally. For example, those of a Hispanic or Latino background have the highest weekly spending on groceries, at $325.67 on average.

Those with higher education levels are reported to spend less on groceries weekly. According to the data, those who didn’t complete high school average $320 per week, those with a high school diploma spend $274.96 on average, those with some college or an associate degree average $268.19 weekly and individuals with a bachelor’s degree or higher spend $258.42 weekly on groceries.

The data also revealed households with government assistance, specifically Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, spend 16% more on groceries than households without the assistance, for a grocery spending of $306.50. Recipients of benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), spend 32% more than households without the benefits, averaging $349.95 per week on grocery expenses.

Continuously, active-duty military personnel spend 13% more on groceries than those not on active duty, for around $305.13 weekly.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Cost of groceries in Kentucky: Here's how much families spend