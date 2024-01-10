How much did it snow in Milwaukee and Wisconsin yesterday?

Tuesday was by far the snowiest day Milwaukee and Wisconsin have seen all winter.

The current highest reported snow total in the state, 12 inches, came out of the village of Muscoda in southwestern Wisconsin, which is home to just over 1,300 people. That total was reported just before 7 p.m. Jan. 9.

Snow totals were tame around Milwaukee compared to many other parts of the state. The Milwaukee area saw between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of snow, according to the most recent data from the National Weather Service.

Here are the most recent snow totals from around the state, according to NWS data:

Muscoda: 12 inches

Plain: 11.5 inches

Benton: 10 inches

Dodgeville: 10 inches

Cross Plains: 8.2 inches

Windsor: 8.2 inches

Grand Marsh: 8 inches

Verona: 8 inches

Lancaster: 7.5 inches

Madison - Shorewood Hills: 7.5 inches

Cashton: 6.5 inches

Madison - Maple Bluff: 5.7 inches

Sullivan: 5.6 inches

Sparta: 5.5 inches

Algoma: 4.5 inches

Clintonville: 4.5 inches

Pewaukee: 4.5 inches

De Pere: 3.9 inches

Peshtigo: 3.5 inches

Dodge: 3 inches

Wauwatosa: 2.1 inches

Mequon: 2 inches

Mondovi: 1.8 inches

Merrill: 1.5 inches

Milwaukee - St. Francis: 1.5 inches

Kohler: 1.2 inches

