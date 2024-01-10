How much did it snow in Milwaukee and Wisconsin yesterday?
Tuesday was by far the snowiest day Milwaukee and Wisconsin have seen all winter.
The current highest reported snow total in the state, 12 inches, came out of the village of Muscoda in southwestern Wisconsin, which is home to just over 1,300 people. That total was reported just before 7 p.m. Jan. 9.
Snow totals were tame around Milwaukee compared to many other parts of the state. The Milwaukee area saw between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of snow, according to the most recent data from the National Weather Service.
Here are the most recent snow totals from around the state, according to NWS data:
Muscoda: 12 inches
Plain: 11.5 inches
Benton: 10 inches
Dodgeville: 10 inches
Cross Plains: 8.2 inches
Windsor: 8.2 inches
Grand Marsh: 8 inches
Verona: 8 inches
Lancaster: 7.5 inches
Madison - Shorewood Hills: 7.5 inches
Cashton: 6.5 inches
Madison - Maple Bluff: 5.7 inches
Sullivan: 5.6 inches
Sparta: 5.5 inches
Algoma: 4.5 inches
Clintonville: 4.5 inches
Pewaukee: 4.5 inches
De Pere: 3.9 inches
Peshtigo: 3.5 inches
Dodge: 3 inches
Wauwatosa: 2.1 inches
Mequon: 2 inches
Mondovi: 1.8 inches
Merrill: 1.5 inches
Milwaukee - St. Francis: 1.5 inches
Kohler: 1.2 inches
You can find the National Weather Service's complete map of snow totals here.
This story will be updated.
