How much did it snow in Wisconsin last night?

A ruler measures 7.5 inches of snow on a picnic table in a back yard in Bayside on Friday, March 10, 2023. Much of Southeast Wisconsin received several inches of wet heavy snow overnight.

After weeks of unseasonably warm weather in Wisconsin, snow finally fell again in the Milwaukee area Thursday morning.

Here's what you need to know.

How much snow fell in Milwaukee Thursday morning?

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson, the city of Milwaukee saw reports of 1 to 2 inches of snow overnight.

What were the snow totals elsewhere in Wisconsin?

Cudahy : 1 to 1.5 inches

Muskego : 1 to 1.5 inches

New Berlin : 1 to 1.5 inches

North of Milwaukee : 2 to 2.5 inches

Fond du Lac : 2 to 2.5 inches

Sheboygan : 2 to 2.5 inches

Madison : 1.5 to 2 inches

Grafton : 3.3 inches

Sussex : 3.8 inches

Kenosha: Around a trace

What does that bring snow totals to for the winter season?

The overnight snow brings snow totals from November through Feb. 15 to:

Milwaukee : 19.3 inches total (16.3 of that fell in January)

Madison : 31.9 inches total (22.8 of that fell in January)

Sullivan: 29.3 inches total (25.8 of that fell in January)

What will the weather be like in Milwaukee this weekend?

According to Patterson, the last of the snow will pull out of the area by around 9 a.m. That will be followed by dry weather over the weekend.

"Friday and Saturday are going to be a little bit colder with high temperature in the mid 20s to freezing, so low 30s," Patterson said. "Sunday actually looks warmer again, so your temperatures are climbing back up into the mid 30s to low 40s and that trend looks to continue for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing back up into the 40s."

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much snow did we get in Milwaukee last night?