How much snow did Appleton, Oshkosh get? Not as much as forecast, but more expected this week

APPLETON – After its first winter storm of the season, the Fox Valley accumulated less than 6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service Green Bay issued a winter storm warning — the Fox Valley's first of the year — Monday night through early Wednesday morning.

Snowfall totals were lower than anticipated, in part due to above-freezing temperatures for much of the day and the system tracking farther south, said Scott Berschback, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

But Fox Valley residents can expect more snow this week, and bitter cold temperatures rolling in this weekend.

How much snow did Appleton, Oshkosh get?

Appleton received the most snow in the Fox Cities, a total of 5.6 inches.

Oshkosh accumulated 5 inches, while measurements east of Lake Winnebago were lower, with 4 inches in Chilton and 3.1 inches in Brillion, Berschback said.

"We lost maybe 2 inches of snow during the daytime. Temperatures were just a degree or two too warm, so the snow was melting when it was falling, basically," he said.

Snow started accumulating after heavier snow hit after around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berschback said.

When is more snow coming?

Up to a couple more inches of snow could come Wednesday evening, Berschback said, although it's not clear exactly where the majority of that snow will fall — somewhere between Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Berschback urged drivers to use caution in case roads become slippery Wednesday after the sun sets.

But the next major snow event is expected Friday. Berschback said it's too soon to tell exactly where the heaviest snow will fall, but there's potential for the Fox Valley area to get hit with a few more inches.

"Right now the models are bringing it maybe from Green Bay toward Milwaukee again, kind of similar to the last event. However, it's looking stronger of a system and slightly colder air, which could mean more snow here," he said.

Areas closer to Lake Michigan can expect milder temperatures and a rain-snow mix Friday, Berschback said, due to the lake's warmth.

Is Outagamie County's tow ban still in place?

No — Outagamie County's tow ban issued around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday was lifted at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

So if your vehicle got stuck in Tuesday's snowstorm, a tow truck is now permitted to go and retrieve it.

When will temperatures drop?

While temperatures have not dipped too far below freezing this week, that is expected to change this weekend.

By Monday, the high will be in the single digits, with wind chill "well below zero," Berschback said.

"It's a pretty active weather week here in Wisconsin," Berschback said.

