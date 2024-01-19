How much snow did Columbus get? See snow totals for the winter storm

Snow fell across Ohio today, blanketing streets and closing schools.

But were the forecasts right? Just how much snow did Columbus get?

After about an inch of snow fell overnight, an airport worker prepares a Delta flight to Minneapolis Friday morning at John Glenn International Airport.

The National Weather Service predicted total accumulations of around 2 to 3 inches. As of 9:30 a.m., most of Columbus experienced somewhere between 1.2 and 1.5 inches of snow over the past 36 hours, according to the NWS.

Downtown received 1.5 inches. North of the city saw lower levels of snowfall, with one inch in southeast Delaware; east of the city saw more, with 2 inches reported in Pataskala.

A winter weather advisory remains in place until 1 a.m. Saturday. The NWS says to plan on slippery road conditions for morning and evening commutes.

Snow showers are expected to continue until 2 a.m. Saturday.

For up-to-date information on where city crews have plowed, visit the city's "Warrior Watch" online.

How much snow fell in Northern Ohio?

Central Ohio might have fared better (or worse if you're really into sledding and skiing) than its neighbors in Northern Ohio. Akron and other communities in the northern part of the state were expected to get anywhere between 3 to 7 inches throughout the day.

Of course, that region of Ohio has to deal with things like lake effect snow, which

