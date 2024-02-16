Patients dead after power outage amid Israeli raid on Gaza hospital: Live updates

While Israeli forces continued its raid on the largest still-functioning hospital in southern Gaza, at least four patients died after a power outage left them without oxygen, Gaza health officials said Friday.

Troops stormed Nasser Hospital on Thursday after a dayslong siege of the facility in which patients, doctors and humanitarian aid groups described an increasingly dire situation, with dwindling supplies, including food and water as well as reports of snipers shooting civilians trying to leave the area.

The Israeli military says Hamas has used the hospital for military purposes, including to hide some of the 250 hostages who were taken captive on Oct. 7.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said it discovered mortar shells, grenades and weapons in the facility and arrested more than 20 militants who had participated in the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and triggered the war in Gaza. The claims could not be independently verified.

The U.N. Human Rights Office said the raid on Nasser Hospital appears to be "part of a pattern of attacks by Israeli forces striking essential life-saving civilian infrastructure in Gaza, especially hospitals." The agency said it had documented similar raids in central and northern Gaza since the war began.

"With ... a nearly collapsed health system due to attacks on facilities and restrictions on essential humanitarian supplies, the impact on civilians is appalling," read a statement from U.N. human rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on a residential building in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Developments:

∎ The White House announced a directive signed by President Joe Biden that will effectively allow Palestinian immigrants who would otherwise have to leave the United States to stay without the threat of deportation for at least 18 months.

∎ The Palestinian Red Crescent, an independent aid group, said the Israeli military has targeted the second floor of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, resulting in very severe damage in two nursing rooms. Less than a week before the raid on Nasser Hospital, Israeli also launched a ground operation on Al-Amal Hospital.

Netanyahu rejects international pressure for Palestinian state

After a phone call with Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on social media to say he rejects international pressure for the creation of a Palestinian state.

"Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state," Netanyahu said on Thursday. "Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement."

Netanyahu has repeatedly opposed the creation of a Palestinian state. Over the phone, Biden and Netanyahu discussed "ongoing hostage negotiations," the urgent need of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians and the Biden administration's view that a military operation in Rafah "should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians," according to a White House summary.

Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Peace talks appeared to stall as Israel pulled out of ongoing discussions in Cairo this week, calling Hamas' demands "delusional" and saying it had not been provided any recent proposal.

Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over a planned Israeli offensive in Rafah, a city on Gaza's border with Egypt, which Israel maintains is Hamas' last stronghold.

Since Israel began its bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza, hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians have fled south, heeding evacuation orders and pamphlets from the Israeli military. Rafah's prewar population of roughly 280,00 swelled to 1.4 million in a span of months as people crammed into overflowing shelters and sprawling tent encampments to avoid the escalating combat.

With the threat of a large-scale military operation, many civilians who have been displaced multiple times have begun to flee to other parts of the war-ravaged territory.

Contributing: Associated Press; Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Patients dead amid Nasser Hospital raid