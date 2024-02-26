Murder suspect moved from hospital to jail

A police affidavit has provided details on an incident this past Thursday in which a 61-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of shooting and killing his older brother.

According to the affidavite, Stanley Ralicki, 69, had come to Wichita Falls to move his brother, Raymond, to Arizona. Stanley was accompanied by a friend, Curtis Cremona.

On Thursday afternoon, Stanley and Cremona were in the backyard of Raymond Ralicki's home in the 2800 block of Marsha Lane. Raymond was in the house filling out Medicaid paperwork.

Stanley went into the house to urge Raymond to hurry, then returned to the backyard a few minutes later. Raymond came into the yard with a revolver and shot Stanley twice. He shot at Cremona twice, but missed. The he urged Cremona to shoot him, which the man refused to do. and instead called 9-1-1.

Officers arrived to find Raymond in the front yard with his gun. He first refused orders to drop it and then yelled for the officers to shoot him, saying he was going to prison for the rest of his life and would rather be dead.

"I snapped. I should have shot myself instead," he said, according to the affidavit.

Officers wrestled him to the ground and took him into custody.

Raymond Ralicki had a medical episode when he was taken to the police department and was taken to a hospital.

He was released Monday and was jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail for the murder of his brother and $50,000 for firing at Cremona.

The incident happened Feb. 22 at Ralicki’s home in the 2800 block of Marsha Lane.

