Naples man exonerated in 2022 fatal beating of 5-month-old puppy Buzz Lightyear

Robert Garon, 24, of Naples, accused of fatally beating his 5-month-old puppy Buzz Lightyear on July 29, 2022, testifies Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, during his trial.

A Naples man accused of fatally beating his 5-month-old puppy Buzz Lightyear put his hands against his face as he listened to the jury's verdict Wednesday of not guilty after a three-day trial.

Contradictory statements and an absence of physical evidence collected at the site where the puppy was allegedly beaten to death led to arguments between state prosecutors and the defense for Robert Garon, 24.

Garon's trial had to be moved to a bigger courtroom because of the large attendance.

Among those in attendance were Garon's parents and his girlfriend.

"You can't even do normal things anymore," Garon told the Naples Daily News after the the verdict was read. "You can't go to a restaurant without fear for your life. You can't go into a public area without looking over your shoulder or a sense of fear that you're going to be attacked."

Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff's Office's Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested Garon on Aug. 11, 2022, and charged him with the late July slaying of his puppy.

Investigators said Garon and his girlfriend, Gracey Saum, took Buzz to the Emergency Pet Hospital, where they were allegedly unable to provide hospital staff with an explanation for the puppy's injuries.

Robert Garon and girlfriend Gracey Saum pose for a photo with 5-month-old Buzz Lightyear.

The puppy was wet, disoriented, and unable to breathe normally, unable to stand or pick its head up. The puppy died at the hospital.

A witness later contacted the hospital and told staff they allegedly heard Garon beating the puppy on July 29, 2022, according to the sheriff's office report.

Garon graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a finance degree. He and Saum both lost their jobs since the incident.

State cites inconsistencies, urges jurors to pay attention

In her opening and closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Laura Farrell said Garon was in the room when the dog suffered and alleged the state had proven Robert Garon played a role that night.

Farrell cited some inconsistencies in the case and urged jurors to not let those take their focus away from the "sole issue" in the case, referring to Buzz Lightyear's beating death.

Large crowd leads to change of courtroom

Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan more than once told attendees to contain their emotions. At least 50 relatives and acquaintances of Garon filled the courtroom the last day of the trial, about doubling the attendance the days prior.

Cellphones occasionally went off, causing McGowan to issue periodic reminders about courtroom etiquette.

About 50 witnesses subpoeanaed

Among those who testified Tuesday were Robert Garon's mother, Suzanne Garon, and his roommate, Daniel Valente. Leonie Steinwarz and Jacob Miller, who were at the Legacy Naples Apartments unit the day Buzz Lightyear died, also testified.

During Tuesday's lunch break, before jurors returned, defense attorney Donald Day and Farrell had a heated argument that ended with Day accusing investigators and Farrell of fabricating lies that ended with Robert Garon's arrest printed in the news.

Roommate Valente and his friend Miller, who provided initial statements to authorities saying they heard Robert Garon beat his puppy to death, locked in his bedroom, repeatedly told Day they didn't remember the statements they provided to authorities following the incident.

Valente testified he arrived at the home July 29, 2022, to a "strong odor" emanating from the bathroom adjacent to Robert Garon’s bedroom.

When Day questioned Valente, he said a maintenance person entered Robert Garon's bedroom and the adjacent bathroom the day Buzz Lightyear was beaten.

Ela Halili, property manager at Legacy Naples Apartments, 7557 Campania Way, denied Valente's allegation and said maintenance wasn't present at the apartment July 29, 2022, as far as she knew.

Dog appeared to whimper, roommate says

Valente said he thought he heard Buzz Lightyear whimpering in Robert Garon's locked bedroom. He added he "thought [Robert Garon] was hurting the dog."

When asked who was present at the apartment, Valente said he doesn’t recall if friend Miller, who also testified Tuesday, was present. Valente said the last time he read his statements made to police was six months ago.

When Day asked why he didn't review them prior to Robert Garon's trial, he cited work stress.

Valente was at the home along with Steinwarz, Miller and Dean Ferreira before Robert Garon arrived at the shared apartment to find Buzz Lightyear fighting for his life, Tuesday's statements uncovered.

As Valente continued his testimony, he challenged the transcripts from the testimony he provided to authorities, saying they're inaccurate. He later added he didn't remember the statements he provided to authorities.

Housemate's friend said he heard 'loud bumps'

Valente's friend, Miller, present at the apartment the day of the beating, said he heard four loud "bumps," followed by the sound of Buzz Lightyear whimpering.

Miller said the door to Robert Garon's bedroom was locked with "no response." He added he didn't call police after he heard Buzz Lightyear's struggles.

Robert Garon, 24, of Naples, listens as housemates and friends testify in the trial charging him with the July 29, 2022, fatal beating of his 5-month-old puppy Buzz Lightyear.

As Miller testified, Day uncovered he was the first one to arrive at the apartment when he heard the dog scratching at the door.

Miller said he had temporarily been alone in the home with Buzz Lightyear, contrary to statements he gave investigators.

"So, half of your story to investigators was accurate?" Day asked Miller, who later said he didn't smell anything unusual or see maintenance check the apartment.

Miller, similar to Valente, cited memory issues, and later said he didn't remember seeing Buzz Lightyear the night of July 29, 2022.

Medical professionals describe dog's injuries

Dr. Erik Madison, a veterinarian at Emergency Pet Hospital of Collier County, described Buzz Lightyear as an atypical dog when it came to his response to stimuli.

"Buzz had low level of consciousness," Madison said. "[He was] minimally responsive."

Madison said Buzz Lightyear responded to some stimulation, but had low reflexes. He described the months-old puppy as pale, with bruising to his right ear and other parts of his body.

After he examined Buzz Lightyear, Madison said he ruled brain injury or blunt-force trauma caused his injuries, which Dr. John Morton, chief medical officer at Naples Humane Society, confirmed.

Morton examined photographs of Buzz Lightyear before jurors and defined them as presenting "significant bruising and bleeding." He said the puppy suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to both sides of his body, which he ruled weren't by accident.

Counsel questions sheriff's detective who made arrest

Aside from roommates, acquaintances and medical staff, the witness included law enforcement.

Both sides on Tuesday questioned Detective Megan Noel, of the Collier County Sheriff's Office, who arrested Robert Garon.

Noel said Robert Garon "fully cooperated" in their investigation. She testified she collected statements from Valente and Miller.

"As a detective, sometimes we don’t interview all witnesses," Noel said, adding that some bystanders "come up" after the investigation.

Noel said that during her investigation she entered the bathroom connected to Robert Garon's bedroom to the discovery of several blood drops "where a normal person would not clean."

Apartment neighbor denies whereabout allegations

Steinwarz, who lived at the same condo building, said she agreed with Miller and Valente at the gym the day of the canine's beating, later adding that everyone left the weight room at the same time, contrary to the testimonies Miller and Valente gave.

When Day asked Steinwarz, she said she saw someone at Robert Garon's balcony and later went to the condo, where she met with Miller.

Steinwarz said she, Valente and Miller socialized for about an hour that day, but didn't hear any noises from Buzz Lightyear.

Key witness testifies after failing to appear

One of several arguments Day and Farrell engaged in Tuesday was about why a key witness hadn't initially appeared for testimony.

Dean Ferreira, who didn't initially arrive for testimony, said he met with Valente the day of the beating.

Ferreira said he spent time at the gym with Valente and Miller and later added the Collier County Sheriff's Office never followed up with him in their investigation.

When Day asked Ferreira about Valente, he described his friend as "strict" with dogs, "but a good owner."

Accused perpetrator, mom take the stand

Robert Garon and Suzanne Garon both testified Tuesday.

Robert Garon, who didn't stutter as opposed to his housemate and friends, said on July 29, 2022, he left work around 3:15 p.m. and drove home to play with Buzz Lightyear and feed him. He said he left his apartment after a short time after to meet with a friend at a Fort Myers restaurant.

His friend, however, never made it to the restaurant due to unforeseen circumstances, Robert Garon said, causing him to leave sooner than he expected.

When he returned to the home, Robert Garon said, Miller, Valente, Ferreira and Steinwarz were present.

As Day continued to question Robert Garon, the defendant disclosed an instance where Valente "freaked out" after Buzz Lightyear chewed on an undisclosed item in the home.

Robert Garon said Buzz Lightyear typically interacted with Valente's girlfriend's dog and another canine.

To Ferreira's point about Valente's discipline standards, Robert Garon described how Valente once threw Buzz Lightyear in the cage after grabbing him by the neck.

Suzanne Garon remained on the stand for about six minutes. She said Valente called for the very first time the morning after Buzz Lightyear was rushed to the hospital, which she said was "very strange."

According to Suzanne Garon's recollection, Valente asked if Robert Garon called authorities. She described the exchange as "fishing for information."

Strong odor raises questions

Robert Garon said the strong odor of what appeared to be bleach emanating from the bathroom adjacent to his bedroom caught his attention.

"I thought it was a little bit weird," Robert Garon said of the smell.

Robert Garon said he then found Buzz Lightyear in "severe distress" on the bedside with signs of dehydration and overheating, adding that the puppy yelped.

"Devastated," Robert Garon said of his feelings at the moment. "It was really, really hard."

Robert Garon said he was "shocked beyond belief" when Noel arrested him.

State asks jurors to extrapolate 'inconsistent' facts

Farrell said Valente's and Miller's statements show some "consistent" facts, alluding to Robert Garon allegedly being in his bedroom alone with Buzz Lightyear.

The prosecutor said no evidence showed Valente was fishing for information when he called Suzanne Garon the morning after Buzz Lightyear was rushed to the hospital.

Farrell alleged Robert Garon lied about the bleach in his bathroom and the alcohol he purchased when he drove to Fort Myers to meet with a friend at an Asian restaurant.

'Reasonable doubt' to prove guilt, attorney says

"If there’s a question, then there’s reasonable doubt," Day told jurors during Wednesday's closing arguments.

Day said the state had two star witnesses with two different versions — Valente and Miller.

"Animal cases are just as important as any other case," Day said. "Not just for the animal, but for the accused."

Robert Garon, 23, poses with his puppy, Buzz Lightyear, a 5-month-old Goldendoodle who died July 29 due to possible head trauma.

Day questioned the DNA on scene and photographs presented during trial, as well as whether all witnesses were interviewed, alluding to Ferreira's testimony. He cited witnesses' conflicting recollections, which he said, create reasonable doubt.

"Oftentimes, people who are connected or know each other have a backstory," Day said. To that point, he reminded jurors records presented during trial didn't indicate maintenance was called to the apartment.

Day told jurors to weigh Steinwarz's statement, saying she's critical to the case when she testified where each of the four men were July 29, 2022.

"The evidence is what speaks, not lawyers," Day said.

Day reminded how Valente and Miller didn't immediately call authorities after Buzz Lightyear whimpered. Valente never dialed 911, but instead called Suzanne Garon the morning after Buzz Lightyear was rushed to the hospital, he said.

As he continued his closing arguments, Day said Miller had been at the apartment that day leading to Buzz Lightyear's medical complications.

"He was the one that was with the dog the whole time," Day said of Miller.

Day later added that Valente suggested someone kicked the dog several times.

"We know touch DNA can be found in many ways," Day said, questioning why tissues and other evidence weren't collected at the apartment. He added that authorities "never bothered to look at the necropsy," nor interviewed Ferreira.

Exonerated Robert Garon, parents, girlfriend react

Robert Garon's girlfriend and Buzz Lightyear's co-owner, Saum, said the journey has been "very frustrating to go through."

"It was frustrating that no one was listening to us when we had gathered all this information and figured out the truth," Saum said. "We knew the true killers of our dog was still out there."

Saum shared hope moving forward.

Robert Garon, 23, plays with his puppy, Buzz Lightyear, a 5-month-old Goldendoodle who died July 29 due to possible head trauma.

"Everyone was thinking that we're the liars and hopefully now everyone can see that we were telling the truth and hopefully that they'll listen to us next time," Saum said.

Robert Garon said he lost everything after he was accused of the crime.

"That means you lose sleep, you lose friends, you lose your job, you lose everything," Robert Garon said.

Robert Garon added that it's been a "deeply troubling" time for the family.

"Justice was delivered for Buzz through a not guilty verdict," Robert Garon said.

Robert Garon's father, Bill Garron, said it's been a long road "with lots of ups and downs."

"In the end, the truth prevailed and we're just so thankful that came out and the jury saw that was the truth," Bill Garon said. "The truth was that he is not guilty."

Suzanne Garon said they live often in fear.

"We received death threats in the mail, which were turned over to the Collier County Sheriff's Office," Suzanne Garon said. The Daily News didn't immediately receive a response indicating where the investigation stands into the alleged threats.

Suzanne Garon said the worst part is the loss the family has to carry "forever."

"The worst part was the sick feeling in the pit of our stomach that not only did Bobby and Gracie lose their lovable dog, that they just love with all their heart, but that Bobby was being accused of this horrible crime," Suzanne Garon said.

Suzanne Garon said the family is considering pursuing legal action, but added she couldn't comment further on that Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Garon said his immediate priorities include getting a good night's sleep and spending time with family and friends, which he described as often being taken for granted.

"So really cherish that more than [I] ever have in the past and move forward," Robert Garon said. "Whatever that means, time will tell. We're only looking forward, not backwards."

The family said they had planned for a large celebration after the verdict was read.

Nearly two years away from family pet

One of the restrictions Robert Garon faced after his arrest was he couldn't be around the family's pet ― a 4-year-old Japanese Chin named Charlotte.

The Garons' other house pet, Charlotte, a 4-year-old Japanese Chin, poses for a photo.

"I'm more than happy to be reunited with our adorable 4-year old dog Charlotte," Robert Garon said. "It's been over a year-and-a-half since I've seen her, so I'm really excited to hold her and hug her. Let her lick me and, you know, do her circles. Play with her.

Robert Garon said he anticipates "that's going to be a lot of fun."

"Charlotte can't wait to be reunited with her best buddy, Bobby," Suzanne Garon said.

